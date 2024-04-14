Charles Leclerc launches low calorie ice cream brand “LEC”

Charles Leclerc has recently made headlines by launching his low-calorie ice cream brand, LEC, on April 12, 2024. Alongside his successful career as a Ferrari Formula 1 driver and his pursuits as a musician, Leclerc has stepped into the business world by cofounding LEC with his friends Nicolas Todt, Guido Martinetti, and Federico Grom.

Charles Leclerc has always been the biggest fan of ice cream. However, with the demands of his profession requiring constant training and fitness, he recognized the need for a low calorie option. This inspired him to create LEC, catering not only to his preferences but also to individuals who are fond of ice cream but are looking to control their calorie intake.

Charles Leclerc launched low calorie ice cream brand LEC for fitness enthusiasts

As a talented Formula 1 racer, his passion for ice cream inspired him to find a tasty yet light ice cream option that he could indulge in more frequently without feeling guilty.

In an Instagram reel, Leclerc shared the inspiration behind the ice cream brand. The reel showcases Charles shooting for the LEC commercial, where he is dressed in an all-white ensemble next to a mini fridge full of LEC ice cream. During the shoot, he introduced his team, the brains behind this ice cream brand.

While introducing LEC low calorie ice cream, he spoke about why he started an ice cream brand uploaded by @charlesleclerc and @lec. He expressed:

"Ice cream has been a guilty pleasure for me for a long and athletes count calories."

He further added:

"Feeling guilty while eating ice cream is much more common than we thought."

On the official website of LEC ice creams, it's stated that their products boast fewer calories compared to regular ones, containing less than 400 kcal due to a special recipe. Depending on the flavor, LEC ice creams range from 335 to 399 kcal.

While talking about the concept of the ice cream brand on his Instagram reel, Charles Leclerc further added:

"He wanted the best team on this project as his primary focus is to be the best driver in the world. Hence, I chose a team who was as passionate about ice cream as I was and knew about the art of gelato making."

The ice cream company has launched five flavors of low calorie gelato (Italian ice cream), each containing less than 400 calories per tub. The flavors of the ice cream are as follows:

Vanillove

Salty Fudge

Swirly Pistachi - Oh!

Peanut Caramel Tango

Chocolate Crunch

These low calorie ice creams are only available in five stores in Italy: Bennet, Borello, Spar, Esselunga, and Iper.

Charles Leclerc's LEC low-calorie ice cream is his way of blending his love for racing and dessert. With flavors like Vanillove and Swirly Pistachi-Oh!, it offers a guilt-free option for calorie-conscious folks. One can find it in select stores across Italy, showing Leclerc's dedication to tasty treats that won't break the calorie bank.