Tropicale Foods recalls ice cream bars: Reason, affected states, and more

A California-based establishment, Tropicale Foods, recently recalled more than 5,000 units of ice cream bar products after they were found to be potentially contaminated with Salmonella. If consumed by a customer, the affected products may lead to severe infections or sickness.

The affected ice cream products were only available under the label 'Helados Mexico Mini Cream Variety Pack.' The establishment distributed them to at least 17 states, including - Illinois, Iowa, Indiana, Kentucky, Massachusetts, Maryland, Maine, Michigan, New Hampshire, North Carolina, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Wisconsin, Virginia, West Virginia, and Washington, DC.

The Helados Mexico Mini Cream Variety Packs were found to be potentially contaminated with Salmonella bacteria

The contamination of the ice cream products was discovered after the establishment conducted final post-production tests to ensure they were safe for consumption. Though the test results did not indicate all ice cream varieties to be faulty, the mango-flavored ice cream bars in the pack were found to be potentially contaminated with Salmonella bacteria.

Tropicale Foods has yet to receive reports about the recalled products being linked to any adverse effects. Customers should still not consume them because the contaminated products may lead to a Salmonelosis infection. The infections might cause patients to experience - abdominal pain, diarrhea, high fever, nausea, vomiting, other digestive issues, and weakness. Some cases of the infection may also require strict medical supervision.

Tropicale Foods recalls ice cream bars due to risks of Salmonella contamination

The United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) recently warned consumers about the recall of over 5,224 units of ice cream products. The affected products that Tropicale Foods of California produced are feared to be potentially contaminated with Salmonella bacteria.

The affected ice cream products were produced in Modesto, California. Each variety pack of the affected product came with over 12 ice cream bars in assorted flavors of 'mango, coconut coco, and strawberry fresa.' The affected packs all came printed with the best-before date of - MO Best By 10/11/2025.

Apart from the 17 states in the United States, Tropicale Foods also distributed some of the stocks for the recalled products to regions across Europe. While the production and sale of the product has now been temporarily halted, customers may have already purchased them from major retailers in their specific regions.

The affected ice cream products were sold in at least 17 states (Image via Pixabay/Joan_njenga)

Consumers who have purchased the recalled ice cream products are advised against consuming them any longer. Although only a single ice cream from the variety pack may be contaminated, it is best to throw out the whole pack to ensure safety.

The establishment has not shared any guidelines about returning the products to the retailers. There have also been no details about a refund or reimbursement. However, those interested in any such compensation or may have other questions can contact Tropicale Foods at 909-563-3090.