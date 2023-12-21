Choi Woo-shik's look for the latest Longines x Esquire campaign wins the internet: "God father"

Esquire Korea shared a few pictures of Choi Woo-shik on December 15, 2023, which sent fans into a frenzy. The magazine sheds light on various topics including Korean entertainment, fashion, beauty, and lifestyle, and for its January 2024 cover, they partnered with one of the top Korean actors, Choi Woo-shik.

In the pictures, Woo-shik was seen wearing outfits from a number of high-end fashion brands and paired his looks with watches by Longines. The visuals circulated on various social media platforms, and fans were amazed by the Korean actor's look. They reacted to the same and hailed him as the "God father."

"Most beautiful creature" - Fans amazed by Choi Woo-shik's look for Esquire Korea

Choi Woo-shik is one of the top Korean actors on national and international platforms. He gained popularity for his leading roles in various films and TV shows, including Parasite, Okja, Our Beloved Summer, and Set Me Free.

The Korean actor also made a name for himself in the world of fashion. He has worked with the French fashion house AMI as its global house ambassador since 2022. AMI praised the actor's work, fashion sense, and ability to connect with the audience.

Recently, Woo-shik has also worked with Esquire Korea and will appear on the cover of the magazine in its January 2024 issue. The magazine stated that he is known for his "pure innocent smile" and hailed him for his "prudence and confidence."

In the photos, Woo-shik was seen wearing items by fashion brands including Alexander McQueen, Ferragamo, Valentino, Versace, The Row, Prada, and Dior.

He took his look to the next level with watches by the luxury brand, Longines. Choi Woo-shik paired his outfits with watches from the Longines Master Collection, including Longines Conquest, Longines Legend Diver, Longines Flagship Heritage, and Longines Legend Diver.

Fans were in awe of his visuals and took to the comments section of the magazine's official post to react to the same. They called him "cool" and praised him for his ability to transform himself. They also hailed him as the "most beautiful creature" and they reacted to the latest visuals.

Woo-shik will soon be seen in Murder DIEary, also known as A Killer Paradox. It is a Netflix comedy thriller series that will release sometime in 2024. It will star Lee Hee-joon, Son Suk-ku, and others.