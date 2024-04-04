"Don't ever go blonde again": Fan swoon over Khloe Kardashian as she wears copper hair color for Fabletics campaign

On March 30, 2024, activewear giant Fabletics shared the official teaser of their latest association with reality TV star, Khloe Kardashian. For this collaborative campaign shoot, Khloe switched her regular blonde hair for copper. This new hair color impressed her fans and other social media users.

Netizens flooded the internet with appreciation for the same. One commented:

"Khloe.... Don't ever go blonde again. This is your LOOK."

One of the fans commented (Image via Instagram/@khloekardashian)

Many other reactions were recorded online for Khloe’s new look. Some alluded to her as “goddess,” while others called her “queen.”

Fans flooded the internet with praises for Khloe's copper hair (Image via Instagram/@khloekardashain)

More reactions from the internet users (Image via Instagram/@khloekardashain)

More comments praising the star's hair color (Image via Instagram/@khloekardashain)

The latest Fabletics x Khloe Kardashian activewear collection was officially released on April 1, 2024.

More details about Khloe Kardashian’s copper hair look for the Fabletics campaign

The 39-year-old reality TV actress presented her new copper hair color in Monday's photographs for her Khloe V3 collection with Fabletics. This is the brand's third collaboration with the Kardashian.

For the same, the Good American co-founder modeled a variety of athletic outfits in vibrant hues like red and bright green. She also rocked her new hairstyle in loose waves.

In a behind-the-scenes video uploaded by the athleisure brand on March 29, Khloe showcased her new look, which is a departure from her typical blonde waves. She was seen filming the campaign and trying on different outfits from the new limited-edition assortment.

There are four different swimwear options in the most recent collection: a scoop top, bikini bottoms, rash guard top, and a one-piece swimsuit with a zipper front. Pants, sports bras, sweatpants, hoodies, shorts, socks, caps, and a gym bag are also part of the line.

For the first time ever, Khloe has released compression swimwear as part of her 26-piece limited-edition V3 collection. From $12.95 to $84.95, one can get these items in sizes ranging from XXS to 4X at any Fabletics store or online.

Fabletics released Khloe Kardashian's first collection in September 2023. It consisted of leggings, onesie, jackets, sweatshirts, frame shaping bras, and more. The collection was released in two phases. Part two, consisting of nine pieces as well, was released later in September.