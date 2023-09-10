Rare Beauty limited-edition Comfy Hoodie and Sweatpants: Where to get, price, and more details explored

Selena Gomez, the founder of Rare Beauty, recently released a limited edition Comfy Hoodie and Sweatpants on her official website. Rare Beauty is a popular beauty brand that completed its third anniversary in 2023. The latest addition to the line, these comfy sweatpants and hoodies are sold separately and offer a super soft fleece interior. The limited-edition clothing boasts the brand's logo on the chest and a mini monogram on the sleeve.

The singer took to her Instagram on Thursday, September 7, to inform about the new launch while sharing that,

"You guys, I know you love being cozy just as much as I do, and I'm excited to share my new limited-edition Rarebeauty Comfy Sweatsuit. You're going to want to live in it."

Rare Beauty's limited-edition Comfy Hoodie and Sweatpants was officially released on September 8, 2023. They come in her signature brand color, magenta, offering a wide range of sizes while keeping in mind the needs of her customers. The limited edition clothing is only available to shop from their official Rare Beauty website, which is sold at a retail price of $40 (Comfy Sweatpants) and $45 (Comfy Hoodie) made by Selena Gomez.

Rare Beauty limited-edition Comfy Hoodie and Sweatpants offers inclusive sizing for every body type

Rare Beauty is a famous cosmetics brand founded in America by the Hollywood star Selena Gomez in 2020. The brand's vision from day one has been to promote "Rareness"—they aim to "break down unrealistic standards of perfection" by promoting inclusivity and addressing mental health initiatives and education. Keeping this in mind, the brand announced their new in-house clothing line by launching free sizes from extra small to triple extra large.

Rare Beauty's Comfy Hoodie and Sweatpants is the company's first-ever clothing product that's super soft from the inside and out and comfortable to wear in all seasons. Per the brand's advertisement on its social media handle, the product is a limited-edition piece that is likely to be sold out soon. The brand also suggests to its customers that opting for a loose-fit hoodie and sweatpants is best to size up.

The Comfy Hoodie and Sweatpants come in the color of their signature magenta shade that is available from XS sizing to XXXL. The range of hoodies comes in a super soft, brushed fleece inside for everyday warmth, with a true-to-size fit, dropped shoulders, kanga pocket, and ribbed trim. The range of sweatpants comes in stretchy elastic cuffs that add structure and style.

The material of both the Comfy Hoodie and Sweatpants is made with 71% cotton, 25% polyester, and 4% spandex. Besides that, the ribbing present has 65% cotton, 31% polyester, and 4% elastane. The best part about it is that the heights and sizes of the models who endorse the brand's campaigns are mentioned. This technique makes it easy for users to understand and purchase their desired size before hitting the buy now button.

Selena Gomez's beauty brand celebrated its third anniversary by launching a limited-edition Comfy Hoodie and Sweatpants, embodying the brand's commitment to inclusivity and comfort.

These cozy pieces, available in the iconic magenta shade and a wide range of sizes, mark the brand's venture into clothing. The details are made in comfortable sizes and have the signature monogram and logo of the brand.