“Dropping sauces instead of an album”: Netizens react as Eminem introduces 'Mom's Spaghetti' Pasta Sauce

Eminem fans can now relish the flavors from his Detroit-based restaurant as the rapper launched the new 'Mom's Spaghetti Pasta Sauce' last week. Aimed to taste like the leftover pasta sauce that everyone loves, the new condiment can go perfectly with your personal spaghetti recipes, meatballs, pasta, and almost everything else that you can think of.

Available either as a single 25oz jar for over $13 or in a 2-pack for over $25, the new sauce can be found nationwide starting as early as October 26. Made with real tomato puree, tomato paste, onion, garlic, carrots, and a special mix of spices, 'Mom's Spaghetti Pasta Sauce' is exclusively available for purchase on the brand's website - https://momsspaghetti.com.

The new 'Mom's Spaghetti Pasta Sauce' is available nationwide starting October 26 (Image via Mom's Spaghetti)

While Eminem may mostly be known for his bold, fast-paced, and rhythmic raps among fans globally, the popular rapper has also gained some name in the food industry ever since he opened the Mom's Spaghetti restaurant in Detroit.

However, some fans of the popular rapper still couldn't help but take a sweet dig as he launched the new sauce. Sharing a similar response a fan commented:

"Bro dropping sauces instead of an album"

Comment by the user @eminem.switzerland (Image via Instagram)

All you need to know about Eminem's Mom's Spaghetti Pasta Sauce

Expand Tweet

Eminem fans may no longer need to visit his Detroit-based Mom's Spaghetti restaurant to enjoy the delectable pasta after the rapper launched a jarred version of the iconic Mom's Spaghetti Pasta Sauce. Ready to use right out of the jar, the savory sauce goes perfectly with a hearty amount of parmesan and can enhance the flavor profile of your favorite pasta, spaghetti, and meatball recipes.

Priced at over $13 and $25 for a 25 oz jar and a two-pack respectively, the new sauce, which is based on the iconic lyrics from Eminem's Lose Yourself, can be exclusively ordered from Mom's Spaghetti website - https://momsspaghetti.com.

While the website recommended serving the sauce along with some leftover spaghetti and Texas toast, fans can always play around with the proteins and pasta variants to create a recipe that best suits their meal experience.

The Mom's Spaghetti Pasta Sauce is made with real tomato puree and tomato paste to deliver enriching flavors (Image via Mom's Spaghetti)

Leaving both fans of the rapper and pasta lovers excited, Mom's Spaghetti Pasta Sauce is already turning heads on the internet as people continue to share their excitement for the new offering:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Some fans on the other hand seemed a bit baffled as they either urged the rapper to drop a new album already or complained about the shipping costs for Mom's Spaghetti Pasta Sauce:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

It is to be noted that the pasta sauce is out of stock on the website as of now, but new stocks could be dropping soon. Though a confirmed date is not available yet, fans are advised to keep up with both the brand's and Eminem's social media pages for quick updates. You could also sign up for an email reminder on the Mom's Spaghetti website that will notify you when the stocks drop.