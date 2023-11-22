Fans appreciate Aespa's Giselle's look for latest magazine pictorial: "Her aura stands out"

Aespa's Giselle recently captured the attention of fans through a striking pictorial for W Korea. Embracing a captivating dark winter aesthetic, the pictorial commemorates the release of Aespa's fourth mini album, titled I'm Drama.

Her black, red, and tan outfits created a seamless transition from one picture to another. Giselle exuded confidence as she showcased her alluring style, leaving fans in awe of her captivating presence.

Netizens expressed their admiration for Giselle's winter-themed aesthetic showcased in the W Korea magazine photoshoot, taking to social media platforms, particularly Instagram, to shower her with praise.

A fan appreciates Aespa's Giselle’s look for her latest magazine pictorial (Image via Instagram/@ellzawhdy)

"Wowww stunning" - Aespa's Giselle's fans appreciate her look in her magazine pictorial

Renowned for her notable achievements in the music industry, the Aespa member has garnered widespread recognition on a global scale. Her prominence in the spotlight was solidified when she was officially revealed as the fourth and final member of Aespa on October 30, 2020.

Giselle is the global ambassador for Givenchy, and she also represents Dolce & Gabbana along with her group members. Her popularity is attributed to her talent, captivating personality, and striking visuals, making her a beloved figure among fans globally.

In a recent photo shoot for W Korea, the rapper donned four distinct outfits. The Aespa member wore a black leather dress with a black overthrow, black stockings, and black pumps. This added a dark, winter aesthetic to her look and celebrated her group's latest music video I'm Drama. In another photo, she wore a tan leather textured overcoat and radiated warmth and elegance.

She was also seen in a cozy red sweater, which she paired with black leggings and red heels. In the last picture, she wore a short black jacket, black leather gloves, a matching mesh top, and black leggings.

Her hair was styled in a ponytail, with a few loose strands framing her face. Some pictures also featured her with straight hair, which enhanced her winter look.

As for her makeup, she used a dewy base for a flawless complexion. She applied a thin eyeliner and a light coat of mascara for a subtle look. To add a pop of color, she opted for a coral red matte lipstick, and she complemented her overall appearance with blue lenses, which took her look up a notch.

The K-pop star consistently receives praise and positive reactions from fans for her visuals and creative campaigns. Fans hailed her most recent pictorial and took to the comments section of W Korea's Instagram post to express their appreciation for the rapper.

In other news, the Aespa member was also recently featured in W Korea's Love your W campaign. She donned an oversized white shirt, which she paired with black plush leg warmers, and fans across the globe hailed her for her look and for her involvement in the campaign.