Fans appreciate Blackpink's Rosé's new hair color for latest magazine pictorial: "I don't get tired of you"

Blackpink's Rosé captured the hearts of fans with her latest magazine pictorial, in which she donned Yves Saint Laurent outfits for W Korea, showcasing a striking new hair color that left everyone in awe. Rosé confidently flaunted a vibrant blonde hair color that seamlessly transitioned into a striking black ombre.

The combination of these two contrasting shades created a visually stunning effect, emphasizing the idol's unique sense of style and flair. The BLACKPINK star donned several outfits by YSL, which she styled with her latest hair color.

Fans appreciated her new hair color for the W Korea magazine photoshoot and took to social media platforms like Twitter to praise her.

Rosé was announced as the global brand ambassador of the luxury fashion house in July 2020. This luxury brand is the fourth one under her belt, as she already represents Tiffany & Co., Sulwahsoo, and RIMOWA Seit 1898.

The Blackpink member was also featured in the Saint Laurent Fall 2023 campaign, in which she showcased her unique fashion sense and exquisite style. Rosé's journey to becoming a fashion icon earned her widespread acclaim, as people praised her style choices and witnessed the significant influence she has in the world of fashion.

"You are a goddess" - Fans hail BLACKPINK's Rosé for her bold hair color in W Korea's shoot

Blackpink's Rosé's fans have always admired her bold choices of hair color, her fashion sense, and her musical talents. W Korea's latest magazine pictorial showcased her with a new blonde and black ombre look. Fans believed she looked stunning and admired her style and poise.

Her recent photoshoot in Saint Laurent attire for W Korea went viral on social media. Rosé chose a radiant and light dewy makeup look that let her natural skin shine. The dewy base gave her skin a healthy glow, and she elevated the look by adding some highlighter to the inner corners of her eyes and the tip of her nose.

The On the Ground singer went for a light pink lip color with a soft matte finish, giving her lips a natural and rosy appearance. She went for a simple eye makeup look and opted for a subtle bright shade, thin eyeliner, and a light coat of mascara.

Netizens couldn't help but gush over the K-pop star's fashion and beauty choices, swooning over her new hair color in the latest magazine pictorial. Fans took to the comments section of @wkorea's Instagram post and hailed the idol as a "goddess."

In other news, Blackpink's member caught fans' attention at the LACMA Art and Film Gala in Los Angeles on November 4, 2023.