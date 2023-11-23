Fans appreciate TXT's Kai and Kep1er Bahiyyih's looks as they pose for GQ Korea: “THE 4TH GEN IT SIBLINGS” 

GQ Korea has released its December issue with pictorials of TXT's Kai and Kep1er Bahiyyih in it, and fans are going crazy over the sibling duo. The latest GQ Korea December issue MOTY (MEN OF THE YEAR) includes many Korean artists, including Stray Kids Felix, actors Park Hae-il, Ryu Jun-yeol, and many others, along with TXT's Kai and Kep1er Bahiyyih.

GQ Korea, TXT's Kai, and Kep1er Bahiyyih—none of them have shared the pictures from the latest magazine, but the fans got their hands on the newly released GQ Korea December issue. Fans shared the pictorials of the siblings posing with the tagline "Together Forever." Netizens are amazed by their visuals, calling them:

"HUENING KAI AND HUENING BAHIYYIH: THE 4TH GEN IT SIBLINGS"

Expand Tweet

Fans are loving the sibling look of TXT's Kai and Kep1er Bahiyyih for GQ Korea

Huening Kai, popularly known as Kai, is a member of the K-pop group TXT, and his popularity among fans is significant. He is known for his adorable personality and excellent singing skills. According to a ranking of member favoritism on StrawPoll, Huening Kai is the most popular bias in TXT.

Huening Bahiyyih, also known as Kep1er Bahiyyih, is TXT's Kai sibling. She gained recognition after participating in the Mnet survival show "Girls Planet 999."

Bahiyyih debuted as a member of Kep1er on January 3, 2022, with their first mini-album "First Impact" and the title track "WA DA DA". Now the band has been disbanded, and Bahiyyih is a solo artist under IST Entertainment (formerly known as PlayM Entertainment).

Despite Kep1er's disbandment, TXT's Kai and Bahiyyih continue to demonstrate their sibling chemistry and support for one another. Huening Kai, for example, took part in the "WA DA DA" challenge to support Bahiyyih's new song. He has also shown his affection and support for his sister via Weverse and VLIVE.

The fans love the sibling relationship between TXT's Kai and Kep1er Bahiyyih. Their new visuals for GQ Korea have won the whole internet, as their fans love the concept.

The magazine also includes an exclusive interview with the sibling duo; however, it is only available to people who have purchased the December issue.

And about their visuals, fans love the fact that they are wearing matching boots and clothing styles in the photos. According to them, this sibling duo's appearance in the magazine is a unique and exciting event, showcasing their talents and sharing family bonds in the spotlight.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

TXT's second world tour, ACT: SWEET MIRAGE, began in Seoul on March 25, 2023, and will end in Seoul on December 3, 2023. The upcoming shows will be held on December 2nd and 3rd at Gocheok Sky Dome.

Stay tuned to learn more exciting news about TXT and other K-pop groups!