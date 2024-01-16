Fans swoon over Stray Kids' Felix look for the latest magazine pictorial: “I JUST FELL”

The lead rapper of the popular South Korean boy band Stray Kids' Felix is known for his deep voice, immaculate visuals, stage presence, and sense of style. The K-pop idol is often a topic of discussion in his global fanbase for his styling and pictorials for various magazines.

The latest instance of the same is Stray Kids' Felix's Vogue pictorial featuring him in a white t-shirt with a black leather jacket and light blue jeans. The rapper is seen posing with an intense gaze, while his wavy face-framing hair adds to the edgy pictorial theme.

Fans of the Stray Kids rapper were quick to react to his latest magazine pictorial by using phrases like "I JUST FELL" to indicate the impact his pictorial had on them:

The Vogue Korea pictorial of Stray Kids' Felix's that has gone viral is a part of the magazine's February 2024 issue, which Felixers (fans of Felix) are enthusiastically awaiting.

"Such a slayer": Fans elated over Stray Kids' Felix's latest Vogue Korea pictorial

Stray Kids' Felix's latest Vogue pictorial features two photos, with one being an edgy pose and the other a close-up of the rapper showcasing only half of his face and green specks on the photo. Fans are elated to see that the photoshoot highlights the Stray Kids rapper's natural features without editing or whitewashing.

What makes this Vogue pictorial even more special is the fact that Stray Kids' Felix is the first fourth-generation male K-pop idol to have a solo thirteen-page feature in Vogue magazine.

Fans of the rapper expressed their excitement and appreciation for his latest Vogue magazine pictorial by taking social media over with a storm of positive reactions.

Felix began his career through a Korean survival show called Stray Kids, produced by JYP Entertainment in 2016. Within just a year of training, he was chosen by Stray Kids leader Bang Chan, and the now-popular South Korean boy band got named after the show all of them were participating in.

However, the Stray Kids rapper was eliminated and brought back into the group with fellow band member Lee Know after massive public voting input. Today, Felix is one of the most popular South Korean boy band members and has curated a global fanbase.

Fans will get to see more of the South Korean boy band rapper as Stray Kids is all set to undertake their third world tour along with a special album release, a new album, and a fourth fan meeting in 2024.