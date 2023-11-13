Fans swoon over Stray Kids’ I.N.’s latest Instagram post as he poses in new hair color: “Choked on air”

Stray Kids’ I.N. has been rocking gorgeous blonde hair color highlights in his latest Instagram post, and he sported the same with some wavy bangs. Before this, the singer wore jet-black hair for his latest Alexander McQueen campaign shoot.

The Social Path singer is well known for his choice of helping his natural, jet-black hair as compared to his fellow boy group members. The singer looks gorgeous and handsome in his new hair color.

While I.N. tends to be natural regarding hair, he decided to experiment with his hair color this time. Like his fellow Stray Kids members, the singer is way more experimental with hair colors, often going for shades of blonde or brighter colors like blue or red.

The singer's choice of hair color fits his style, which tends to lean towards fun and funky outfits. He has dabbled in edgier hair color jobs for Stray Kids' music videos but often tends to switch back to a lighter shade soon after.

Fan reaction (Image via Instagram/@i.2.n.8)

While netizens couldn't help but feel excited with I.N.'s new look, they took to social media to gush over his head-turning new hair color job. The blonde highlights bring out his uniqueness and fit his style.

Stray Kids I.N. looked cool in his distinctive blonde hair color

Stray Kids' I.N. looked handsome and funky in his new hair color as he paired it with cool and casual attire, which brought the new hair color to the spotlight.

He paired an ice-blue denim jacket with shorts and shoes to highlight his hair and a black choker with his initials and sleek lip ring. He kept his hair messy and wavy to help maintain the casual look and looked edgy with his new blonde hair.

He wore a dewy base, light grey eye lenses, and natural-toned lips for his makeup. He went for sheer coverage for an uber-natural look. The natural-looking pink-tinted lip balm added a healthy dose of color to his lips, helping define them with the lip ring without seeming too intense.

Fans couldn't help but gush over his stunning visuals, as several noted they loved his new hair. Netizens exclaimed that the Stray Kids member looked "so handsome" with new blonde hair highlights, with an X user exclaiming, "I am in love with your hair fr."

In other news, on September 30, 2023, Stray Kids' I.N. turned heads at the Alexander McQueen Spring-Summer 2024 show in Paris. Dressed in a sharp all-Alexander McQueen ensemble from the latest collection, he added a stylish touch with a matching white handbag from the British fashion house. I.N.'s appearance demonstrated sophistication and fashion-forward sensibility, solidifying his presence as a style icon.