Fans swoon over TWICE Mina's look for her latest magazine cover: "Maybe it's better if mina didn't make eye contact because I'm too weak for this..."

TWICE's Mina was recently announced as the cover star of Elle Japan's December issue, for which she collaborated with the Italian fashion house Fendi. The K-pop sensation will be appearing on a still cover as well as a moving cover for the popular magazine, donning pieces from the luxury brand's Fall 2023 collection.

While the MiSaMo member isn't an official ambassador of the Italian brand, she has often donned pieces from the same for her airport looks. The K-pop idol is best known for her effortlessly chic ensembles, exuding grace and elegance in minimalistic pieces from Fendi.

Netizens swooned over her visuals on the covers released by Elle Japan, with several of them noting that she looked ethereal in the magazine pictorial. Many also stated that Mina was a great representation of Japanese beauty with a mix of contemporary aesthetics, making her perfect for a cover feature in the Japanese magazine.

The Elle Japan feature had fans rejoicing as it marks her first-ever solo cover since her debut. The magazine has announced that it will be releasing a special film starring the TWICE member on October 27, 2023, which will be available on Elle Digital as well as the magazine's social media platforms.

TWICE Mina looked mesmerizing in an effortless hair and makeup look for Elle Japan's December issue

Mina sported two completely different looks for the Elle Japan covers. While the still cover was a beautiful black and white shot, the K-pop star rocked a pink-themed look for the moving cover.

For the still cover, she kept her hairstyle simple and classic, leaving her hair open with a neat side part. Her makeup added intrigue to the overall look, as she went with a soft, dewy base that lent a beautiful glow to the high points of her face. She opted for a bright pink lip shade that added a boost of color to her lips, with the MiSaMo member adding depth to her eyes with the help of a subtle smokey eye makeup look.

However, Mina tied her hair back for the still cover, styling her bangs to curl away from her face for a 'curtain bangs' effect. Her eye makeup was statement-worthy for the black and white shot, with the TWICE member using a bold winged liner and a heavy coat of mascara to add definition to her eyes.

Mina went with a creamy finish for her lip product, which lent a healthy shine to her lips and helped define them in the black and white cover. Along with that, she kept her nail art quite minimal, allowing her natural beauty to be the central focus of the cover shoot.

Fans gushed over Mina's beauty, as many exclaimed that she looked like a "goddess" in the Elle Japan covers. An X user even went on to note that they could tell the concept of the photoshoot was going to be amazing, as the MiSaMo member looked mesmerizing in the pictorial.

In other news, TWICE celebrated their eighth anniversary on October 20, 2023. In honor of their anniversary, the hit K-pop girl group has launched a pop-up store in Seoul, which will be open from October 18–24. ONCEs can avail exclusive photocards as well as leave a personal message for TWICE on the Message Wall in the pop-up store.