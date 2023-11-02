(G)I-DLE Miyeon’s look for Jimmy Choo Winter Collection Campaign wins the internet: “My Dear Lord” 

On November 1, 2023, Vogue Korea shared a short clip and a few photos of (G)I-DLE Miyeon featuring in the new Jimmy Choo Winter Collection Campaign. She was officially appointed the luxury fashion brand's brand ambassador in August 2023. Since then, Miyeon has attended several Jimmy Choo events and collaborated with the brand on many occasions.

Recently, the luxury fashion house introduced its Winter Collection, featuring Miyeon. The K-pop artist can be seen in the "One Day Spent in Macau" campaign by the brand, in which she is wearing various outfits accompanied by new shoes and accessories from the Jimmy Choo Winter Collection. After Vogue Korea shared the Instagram posts, fans were swooned by her new looks.

Fan reactions (Image via @noodle.zip/Instagram)

Netizens are loving the new look of (G)I-DLE Miyeon for the Jimmy Choo Winter Collection

The Jimmy Choo Winter 2023 Collection is a strong and confident ode to femininity, nature, and texture. These new-season looks are sculptural, sensual, and rich in color because they are intended to stand out, turn heads, and grab attention. This collection is not designed for wallflowers but for lovers of orchids. Meanwhile, (G)I-DLE Miyeon was dressed in this bold and stylish collection.

While explaining the core theme of this collection, Orchid's creative director, Sandra Choi, stated on the official website of the brand:

"Nature always inspires me - and for the Winter 2023 collection, I began to examine flowers - drawn to their shape, their textures, their colours and their symbolism. Flowers are about togetherness and celebration - a universal idea."

Sandra also added:

"And specifically, this season I decided to look at the orchid, a flower that is unique, truly special - its shape is so unusual, they’re like a fantasy of a flower, heightened, almost unreal. Orchids make a statement. They’re cultivated, they’re crafted, so there’s an affinity between what we do and this flower. They’re in the nature of Jimmy Choo."

The collection's unifying element, the orchid, represents love, beauty, elegance, and, most importantly, strength. Also, (G)I-DLE Miyeon is the perfect match for the face of the collection, as she looks elegant and bold. The metal orchid accents are layered in a painstaking process that results in a shimmering final product.

Fans are mesmerized by looking at her photos on the social media platform. Here are some glimpses of the comments from the social media posts.

Fan reactions (Image via @noodle.zip/Instagram)

Fan reactions (Image via @noodle.zip/Instagram)

Fan comments (Image via @voguekorea/Instagram)

The Jimmy Choo Winter Collection includes the Nari combat boot and the Amita sling, which are given new life thanks to the metal hardware and finely carved Nappa leather orchids.

The Avenue Mini Shoulder Bag is a new take on the floral theme, with its silk chiffon flowers embroidered in a dégradé style. It also includes drop heels dressed in bold accents.

The collection is currently available overseas via the official website of the brand, with a price range of €650 to €2595 (approximately $684.65 to $2,733.34).