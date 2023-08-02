Gerard Pique hosted secret parties without Shakira in property he owns in Barcelona's most exclusive street: Reports

A recent report has claimed that retired footballer Gerard Pique used to secretly party on a property in Avenida Pearson. Considered to be located on Barcelona's most exclusive street, it was assumed that the former Barcelona defender would reside there with Shakira.

According to Sport, the house is surrounded by trees which preserve its intimacy. The property that was purchased in 2015 was reportedly decided to be rented out by the couple. However, the Spanish media outlet El Confidential's lifestyle section Vanitatis alleged that this wasn't the case.

Rather, the former football player reportedly threw extravagant parties by the pool and terrace. Witnesses claim these parties continued for several years during his relationship with Shakira and even after the birth of their two children.

Gerard Pique and Shakira at Barcelona v Athletic Club - Copa del Rey Final (Image via Getty)

One of the neighbors said (via Hola):

"He appeared carefree, with bachelor-like manners, and he knew that someone could see him or, in worst-case scenarios, even take photographs, as there were not only many women but also numerous colleagues and friends."

Whether or not his ex-partner was aware of his carefree bachelor-like behavior remains unanswered. Another source said (via Hola):

"His desire to continue feeling young with his late-night outings, his friends, and a fun-filled life clashed with [Shakira’s] longing to be at home and lead a homely life."

The two eventually went their separate ways in 2022 after spending 11 long years together and giving birth to two children.

Shakira reveals her darkest phase came after her breakup with Gerard Pique

Gerard Pique and Shakira (Image via Getty)

In 2022, Popular singer Shakira opened up about her breakup with Gerard Pique for the first time in an interview with Elle magazine. She described the period as one of the darkest in her life. Having initially met at sets of Waka Waka in 2010, the couple separated in 2022 after spending 11 years together.

Addressing the breakup, Shakira said:

"I’ve remained quiet and just tried to process it all. It’s hard to talk about it, especially because I’m still going through it, and because I’m in the public eye and because our separation is not like a regular separation."

“I’ve tried to conceal the situation in front of my kids. I try to do it and protect them, because that’s my number one mission in life. But then they hear things in school from their friends or they come across some disagreeable, unpleasant news online, and it just affects them, you know?”

The Grammy winner is now rumored to be in a relationship with multi-time Formula 1 champion Lewis Hamilton.