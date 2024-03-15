GOT7's Mark Tuan stuns fans in his latest Calvin Klein campaign: "Most handsome man in the world"

GOT7's Mark Tuan has been featured in the new Calvin Klein campaign, and fans went into a frenzy after witnessing the new visuals. This is the second time Mark has worked with the luxury fashion lifestyle brand.

The singer has shared the official pictorials via his Instagram handle, where he wrote,

"My 2nd campaign with @calvinklein. Thanks for having me again."

The K-pop idol shared a total of six new images and a short video clip showing him wearing pieces from the new Calvin Klein collection. His last Instagram post says,

"In my Calvins."

This post has created a lot of buzz on the internet, as fans are obsessed with his new visuals. One fan commented on his Instagram post and wrote:

Fans are swayed by the new visuals of Mark Tuan for Calvin Klein (Image via @marktuan/Instagram)

Fans are happy with Mark Tuan's new looks for the Calvin Klein campaign

Mark Tuan is widely known for being a member of the Korean boy band GOT7. He is famous among his international fans mainly for his rapping skills. Tuan has also released singles, a solo album, and has been featured on the soundtrack for Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.

In addition to that, he is also quite popular for his stunning visuals. Due to his success and visual features, Tuan has worked with many high-end brands, such as L'Officiel Homme, YSL, and Calvin Klein.

Mark Tuan's work with Calvin Klein for their latest campaign gained a lot of attention on the internet. In the newly shared Instagram photos, Tuan is wearing various pieces from the new Calvin Klein collection. One of the outfits is a white T-shirt accompanied by a denim jacket. Fans are impressed by the look, with one fan commenting,

"Perfectly presented on the jeans collection and your style totally matched with this brand's campaign! Congratulations once again!"

All three Instagram posts by Tuan are filled with compliments from fans.

People are amazed by the new look Mark for the new Calvin Klein campaign (Image via Sportskeeda)

Fans are obsessed with the singer's new visuals (Image via Sportskeeda)

Netizens are praising the visuals of Tuan for Calvin Klein (Image via Sportskeeda)

Mark Tuan's latest album, Fallin', is available to listen to now on platforms like Spotify and YouTube. It includes songs like Your World, Fallin', Night Still Young, Everyone Else Fades, and This Is Everything.