Han So-hee and Park Seo-joon's look for the latest pictorial wins the internet: "visual queen and visual king are combined"

Park Seo-joon and Han So-hee recently made waves within the Korean industry with the launch of their latest Netflix drama Geyongseon Creature. The first installment of the Netflix drama rounded off on December 22, 2023, while the second part is still in the works and giving iconic behind-the-scenes such as the recent viral kiss scene.

Gyeongseong Creature is a winter tent-pole K-drama. The series takes place in 1945 when Seoul was referred to as Gyeongseong. To promote their drama, the duo released pictorials for Netflix Korea. The duo showcased their chemistry in the pictorial, as they posed in all-black looks, which complemented each other.

The fans were happy to see the chemistry between both the Korean celebrities and they further complimented them for their visuals.

@hs_wyh commented "When the visual queen and visual king are combined"

Other than @hs_wyh, many other fans appreciated the duo's look together. The post sent fans into a frenzy and they commented upon the duo's visuals.

Fans reaction to Han So-hee and Park Seo-joon's look for the Netflix Korea Gyeongseong Creature drama promotion

Fans reaction to Han So-hee and Park Seo-joon's look for the Netflix Korea Gyeongseong Creature drama promotion (Image via Sportskeeda)

Park Seo-joon and Han So-hee are a few of the most popular Korean celebrities currently and they are both known for their screen presence, acting skills, and their intense roles. Han So-hee is known for her roles in K-dramas such as My Name, The World of the Married, Nevertheless, and more.

On the other hand, Park Seo-joon has landed more lead character roles in series including Itaewon Class, What's Wrong with Secretary Kim, Kill Me, Heal Me, She Was Pretty, Fight for My Way, and more. The recently launched K-series, Gyeongseong Creature, marks the duo's first on-screen project together.

They furthered their partnership with a pictorial shoot for Netflix Korea. Fans highly appreciated the duo's chemistry and wished for them to solidify their relationship more in anticipation of part two of Gyeongseong Creature.

Fans were elated to see Han So-hee and Park Seo-joon together in pictorials (Image via Sportskeeda)

Fans commented upon the duo's visuals by using adjectives such as "magnificent," "perfect," "hot," "gorgeous," and more. They further talked highly of the duo with multiple comments such as "visuals of the century," "THE HOTTEST DUO," "I'm Screaming," and more.

More about Park Seo-joon and Han So-hee's look for the pictorial

For the pictorial, Seo-joon wore a black leather jacket and black jeans, which were layered upon a grey ribbed top. He accessorized his look with a black leather belt.

So-hee was spotted in a faded black off-shoulder denim dress. The mini dress had multiple zippers to give the outfit a streetwear look. She finished off her look with black sheer stockings and boots.