"He looks like a prince": Fans praise Choi Min-ho's look at COS Spring/Summer 2024 event

The popular Korean rapper and singer Choi Min-ho attended the COS Spring Summer 2024 show on March 26, 2024. The British fashion label showcased its debut SS24 Atelier collection at Corsie Sistine, which is part of Europe's oldest hospital from the 15th century.

Choi Min-ho became the talk of the town after glimpses of him at the show went viral online.

Apart from Choi Min-ho, several other A-listers from the Hollywood and fashion industries attended the show, including Pamela Anderson, Pruk Panich, Aisha Dee, Caro Daur, and more.

In the front row of the celebrities and fashion purists, Choi Min-ho was a notable face, draping a blazer and pants in the sand shade.

The official Instagram account of Dazed Korea published some snaps of Choi Min-ho with other celebrities, which garnered fans' attention. Netizens love his ensemble and commented their heart out.

A fan named @furmom_onabudget remarked,

@furmom_onabudget remarked on Choi Min-ho's ensemble at the COS fashion event ( Image via @dazedkorea/ Instagram)

Fans swooned over his demeanor, calling him handsome. Some remarked that he looks better than models.

People love Miho's outlook at the COS fashion event in Rome ( Image via @choiminho/Instagram)

More details of Choi Min-ho's look at the COS fashion show

The singer embraced a sand-shade oversized blazer and matched it with the same hued loose-fit pants. He wore a white shirt under it and paired a black tie to complement the ensemble. The black boot finished off the look while he kept his straight black hair middle parted.

The Thai actor Zee Pruk enjoyed the show, sitting beside Minho. The duo was photographed which made the fans highly pleased.

Zee wore the black leather pants and played the layering game. He began with a white shirt which he kept buttoned up. On the top of it, he wore a dark purple hooded jacket, styled with four giant pockets at the front. He finished off with a long trench coat, wrapping off with a high lugged boots.

More details about the COS SS2024 fashion show

In the fashion show, an array of 33 ensembles were showcased, boasting airy and oversized fashion flairs. Under the instruction of Karin Gustafsson, the design director of the fashion label, the collection included tailored denim and woven ensembles.

The color palette was restricted to black, white, sand, stone, and bold red. The show stood out with its distinctive collection, featuring pleated shoulder pads, textured leather, hand-printed accents, etc.

