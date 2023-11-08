“He slows the game down too much” - Tim Sherwood hits out at Arsenal star through key observation 

Pundit Tim Sherwood recently slammed Jorginho for slowing the game down in recent matches amid Arsenal's poor results off-late.

The Gunners suffered back-to-back defeats across competitions, losing to West Ham in the Carabao Cup and then to Newcastle United in the Premier League.

Jorginho started both these fixtures, even captaining the side. Currently, the 31-year-old midfielder is enjoying game time under Mikel Arteta in the absence of the injured Thomas Partey.

However, not everybody is happy to see the former Chelsea star occupy the number six role. Addressing his latest performances, Sherwood told Premier League Productions (via HITC):

“Jorginho, for me, he slows the game down too much. He wants to play backwards and sidewards too much. He doesn’t see that forward pass often enough.”

Largely considered to be a squad player, Jorginho has seemingly established himself as a potential starter. With the Italian playing in the defensive midfielder role, Declan Rice has been provided the freedom to venture further up the field.

Jorginho joined the Gunners from Chelsea for a fee of £12 million in January 2023. Since his move to north London, the ex-Napoli man has completed 28 appearances for Arteta's side, bagging one assist and no goals.

It looks as though Jorginho will continue to see game time till Partey returns from injury.

Thomas party informs Arsenal that he wants to leave the club amid Juventus interest - Reports

Thomas Partey (via Getty Images)

Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey has reportedly informed the north London club that he wishes to leave in January amid interest from Italian giants Juventus. The Ghana international was linked with a move to the aforementioned side and Saudi Arabian outfits in the summer.

Despite holding on to the defensive midfielder in the summer transfer window, Sky Sports are reporting that Mikel Arteta and company could lose their experienced professional.

Partey has been at the receiving end of several injury problems this season. So far in the 2023-24 campaign, he's appeared just five times across all competitions. Currently, the 30-year-old is out with a muscular problem after having recovered from a groin issue he picked up in late August.

Partey joined Arsenal from Atletico Madrid for a fee of €45 million in the summer of 2020. Since then he's completed 104 appearances, bagging five goals and four assists across all competitions.