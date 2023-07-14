Hilarious comments surface online as Vaseline posts a 'slugging' ad: "Who is on the keyboard at Vaseline's headquarters?"

Vaseline recently released a fun advertisement for their original Healing Jelly, promoting the skin 'slugging' technique portraying two donuts side by side, one left unglazed while the other having shiny-sugary glaze on it. The advert was funny and witty, as they used model Hailey Bieber's 'glazed donut skin' for reference.

Slugging is a well-known skincare technique, where one uses an occlusive as a final step to seal in all the moisture and hydration from the products they use before it. The brand's beloved petroleum jelly is one of the top products recommended by beauty enthusiasts for this skincare technique, best suited for individuals with dry or dehydrated skin.

Vaseline went viral as netizens saw something beyond the 'glazed donut' skin reference, with fans jokingly wondering who could be the one to have approved this advertisement. Many found the advert to be suggestive, some "disgusting," while most found it hilarious. Especially for the individuals who aren't familiar with slugging, the ad seemed to have a second meaning to it.

Seeing as most beauty influencers recommend their healing jelly for the viral K-beauty trend, the beauty brand rightfully jumped on the bandwagon and went with it, advertising their white petroleum-based jelly as the perfect product to slug with. The ad is a smart move from the brand's end, building up their product on a skincare trend for which it was already being recommended.

"Explain": Vaseline gets roasted heavily for its choice of imagery in latest 'slugging' advertisement

Vaseline jelly has a cult-following in the beauty industry, with many swearing by it for trouble areas like cracked lips and ashy elbows. Due to its affordability, it is recommended by beauty enthusiasts around the world, providing one with nourished, dewy skin without breaking the bank.

Slugging is a K-beauty trend that comes with promise of glass-like skin, which Korean celebrities are best known for. Soon after 'glass skin' trend started dying down, Hailey Bieber flaunted her 'glazed donut' skin, which is the core belief behind her beauty brand, Rhode.

The quickest way to achieve 'glass skin' or 'glazed donut' skin is to make use of the slugging technique. Beauty experts often recommend either Aquaphor or Vaseline for the same, which in turn led to the beauty brand's recent slugging advertisement.

As the ad went viral online, Vaseline went on to explain itself, clarifying that its post was talking about skincare only, sarcastically thanking the netizens for making it "weird."

Vaseline @VaselineBrand Y’all, we were talking about skincare. Thanks for making this weird. Y’all, we were talking about skincare. Thanks for making this weird.

Although the Vaseline advert could have been an honest oversight on the beauty brand's end, it gave the internet a good laugh when it was first posted online. However, the viral post brought in a wave of naysayers as well, leading to the beauty brand turning off the comments for its Instagram post permanently.