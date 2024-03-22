Hyeri’s look for the latest magazine pictorial stuns the fans: "Best Girl Here"

South Korean actress Hyeri was recently a part of a photoshoot with Dazed Korea magazine. The pictures from the photoshoot were published by the magazine on Thursday, March 21, 2024. The shoot, which saw Hyeri wearing different pieces of ensembles from four different brands, left the actress' fans stunned.

Dazed Korea introduced Hyeri in the published issue with a chirpy caption on Instagram that read:

"Freedom, romance, and cheesy words aside, wherever Hyeri wants to be."

Under the direction of Choi Hanna, Hyeri was styled by Choi Jayoung and Song Eunseong. The shoot was done at All About Contents, Bangkok by the photographer Kim Hyuk. Her makeup was done by Hwang Huijung while Jang Hyeyeon styled her hair.

In the four pictures, Hyeri was wearing casual ensembles, which according to fans underscored her natural beauty. The caption of the post seemed to hint at the recent news that the singer-actress was in the headlines for. She had been in the news for her reported reaction to her ex-boyfriend and his new girlfriend's pictures being shared on the internet.

A few days ago, the media headlined the dating rumors of Ryu Jun Yeol and Han So Hee. The May I Help You actress who had broken up with the former reportedly responded to the news with a cryptic quote on her Instagram story. Lee and Ryu Jun Yeol had reportedly been dating for eight years before ending things in 2023.

While fans were disappointed with the news of the breakup, the Dazed Korea photoshoot was a relief to the singer's fans. Upon seeing the pictures, fans took to Instagram to comment on the pictures, appreciating the singer with a fan, @jimenafdg, even commenting:

Fans loved the pictures of the photoshoot by Dazed Korea ( Image via @Dazedkorea/Instagram)

Fans left several appreciative and loving comments on the images shared by Dazed Korea with many stating that the K-pop idol was the "queen." While some said that she looked pretty, others proclaimed their love for the idol.

More details of Hyeri's ensembles in the Dazed Korea Photoshoot

In the pictures from the photoshoot, Lee wore outfits from four brands including Snow Peak Apparel, Etro, ROROANCO, and MLB Korea. In the first photograph, she was seen wearing a black jumpsuit paired with a white t-shirt. She also had clean white sneakers with her curls loose around her face.

In the next photo, she posed with a bucket bag and knee-length wide-legged denim pants choosing to pair it with a muted tonal oversized sweatshirt. She added red leather boots to it and posed on a white sofa.

In the third picture, she wore a black knotted crop top and a denim skirt. With short curly hair, she added a black tiny handbag and casual strappy sandals.

In the final picture, she wore an oversized blazer and paired it with biker shorts. She wore grey socks and sneakers along with a blue cap on her head. She posed with a dog while carrying a bag in her hand.