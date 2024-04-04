IHOP releases new Spring menu: Items, price, availability, and all you need to know

IHOP kicked off April by introducing an all-new spring menu nationwide on April 2. The menu offers a perfect mix of savory and sweet flavors, aimed at delivering a satiating meal experience in every bite. The new items introduced are: Watermelon Splasher, House-made Milkshakes, Classic Chicken Sandwich, and Kids French Toast Sticks.

The menu items that are now available at participating locations across the United States can be availed at starting prices of over $5.49. Expected to stick around throughout the spring season, they can also be ordered through the IHOP mobile app or website for takeaway and doorstep deliveries.

The spring menu joined stores nationwide on April 2 (Image via IHOP)

As the chain announced the launch of the spring menu this week, Chef Art Carl, Vice President of Culinary, commented:

“As the leader in breakfast, we are continually innovating and expanding our menu to ensure we are introducing menu items our guests want. We also remain committed to providing options that satisfy cravings during all dayparts. We take pride in the ways we innovate across the breakfast, lunch, dinner, and late night categories that allow guests to enjoy IHOP when they want it, and how they want it.”

IHOP's new additions take inspiration from the fresh and fruity flavors of spring

IHOP continues to serve the best of the season with the introduction of the new spring menu this week. The latest menu, which takes inspiration from the refreshing colors of spring, is loaded with the goodness of fruits, spices, and fresh produce. From kids to adults, the seasonal menu this time around has something for almost everyone.

Targeted at serving the best value food without compromising on quality, the spring menu has been available at participating restaurants since April 2. Unlike most breakfast and lunch spots, the new additions are available to guests throughout the day.

The spring menu starts at over $5.49 (Image via IHOP)

The limited-time spring menu includes:

Watermelon Splasher ($5.49) - A refreshing mix of lemonade, watermelon syrup, and lemon-lime-flavored soda. It is served chilled with watermelon slices and blueberries. House-made Milkshakes ($7.99) - A thick blend of vanilla ice cream, rainbow sprinkles, real milk, and cupcake syrup, served with a topping of whipped cream. It can either be availed in Cupcake or Cinn-A-Stack pancake flavors. Kids French Toast Sticks ($9.79) - The chain's delectable french toast is sliced into sticks and served with chocolate dipping sauces, freshly sliced strawberries, and bananas. Classic Chicken Sandwich ($14.99) - A grilled roll packed with grilled chicken, lettuce, bacon, buttermilk ranch, tomato, four-cheese blend, and avocado. It also comes in a crispy chicken version and is served with a side of choice.

The chain is also offering another surprise to fans with the return of the Pepsi Maple Syrup Cola. The fan-favorite drink that offers a perfect blend between the rich flavors of maple syrup and the refreshing notes of Pepsi is available on the menu for a limited time. Fans nationwide can avail of the Pepsi Maple Syrup Cola for over $4.19, or have it as an ice cream float for over $7.19.