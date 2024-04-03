7 Miles launches Pretzelized snack brand: Products, price, availability, and more

7 Miles Brands has announced an expansion of its portfolio with the introduction of the new Pretzelized snack brand. The new brand targets the popularity of American classic snacks and presents them in a reimagined avatar as all-new Pretzel Pita Chips and Pretzel Crackers.

The first two product lines from the newly launched snack brand were made available at major retailers across the United States around April 2. While the Pretzel Pita Chips come in 'sea salt, buffalo, and everything' flavors, the Pretzel Crackers come in 'cheddar, sea salt, and honey mustard' flavors.

The first batches of the new snacks can be found at retailers like Rite Aid, Whole Foods, Ralphs, and Fresh Market at standard retail prices of over $4.99. Although the savory snacks are still in the rollout phase and may not be widely available in all regions, shoppers can order them online from Amazon.com.

7 Mile Brands' new venture introduced Pretzel Pita Chips and Pretzel Crackers products (Image via P. / 7 Mile Brands)

The 7 Mile Brands-owned venture announced the launch of the new snack brand this Tuesday, with Jason Cohen, Chairman Founder, commenting:

“Over the past few decades, we’ve disrupted and elevated several various snack categories including puff snacks, popcorn, cookies, and chips, but PRETZELIZED™ may be our biggest snack revolution yet. We’re taking one of the oldest snacks in the world and for the first time ever, combining it with other popular snacks to wake up the entire snacking category.”

Pretzelized's Pretzel Pita Chips and Pretzel Crackers are available in 7-ounce and 6.5-ounce packs, respectively

The latest venture from 7 Miles Brands, Pretzelized, joined the United States market this week with the introduction of their first Pretzel Pita Chips and Pretzel Crackers. The Pretzel Pita Chips offer a fusion between the crispy, glazed textures of pretzels and the crunchiness of double-baked pita chips.

The Pretzel Crackers, however, combine the crunchiness of the golden pretzels and the saltiness of crackers. With the first line of the new snacks available in popular flavors like cheddar, sea salt, everything, buffalo, and honey mustard, the brand aims to offer snackers a convenient and fun on-the-go snacking experience.

Shoppers can get the Pretzel Pita Chips in 7-ounce bags, while the Pretzel Crackers will only be available in 6.5-ounce bags. Priced at over $4.99 each, the new snacks can be found in the snacks or deli section at all major retailers, including - King Soopers, Ralphs, Kroger, Shop Rite, Smith's and Fred Meyers, Fresh Market, Fairway, and Whole Foods.

The Pretzel Pita Chips and Pretzel Crackers products are available nationwide starting April 2 (Image via Pretzelized)

To make snacking more accessible, most retailers including Amazon will also be offering multi-packs of the new snack. The multi-packs are available in pairs of two to 12, at starting prices of $9.99.

Although the details are yet to be revealed, the 7 Miles-owned venture also plans to reportedly debut the entire lineup of Pretzelized snacks at the IDDBA Show in Houston, TX in June 2024.