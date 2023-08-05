Jack in the Box Iced Creamaccino line-up: Varieties, price, availability, and all you need to know

Jack in the Box is a fast-food franchise in the USA. It was launched in California, on February 21, 1951, by Robert O. Peterson. The network has approximately 2,200 stores in the United States, predominantly on the West Coast.

The brand is now making headlines due to its intriguing offer. On August 3, the business introduced the New Iced Creamaccino to combat the summer heat. It is upping its iced coffee game with the launch of these three new Iced Creamaccino flavors.

The three new types of Iced Creamaccino (Image via Jack in the Box)

The three separate flavors are Iced Mocha Cremaccino, Iced Caramel Creamaccino, and Iced Vanilla Creamaccino.

Where can you get the Jack in the Box Iced Creamaccino line-up

The three New Iced Creamaccino Beverages are here only for a short period of time. Customers can find the new Iced Creamaccino lineup at participating restaurants nationwide.

Apart from the restaurants, these drinks are also available on https://www.jackinthebox.com, which is their official website.

The Iced Creamaccino has three flavours (Image via Jack in the Box / Getty Images)

The new types of iced coffee are available in three flavors which are as follows:

Iced Mocha Creamaccino : This flavor combines the brand's distinctive iced coffee with chocolate flavour. It also comes with whipped topping to create a sweet, creamy, chocolatey coffee treat.

The Iced Caramel Creamaccino : It is made with iced coffee, caramel flavoring, and whipped topping.

: It is made with iced coffee, caramel flavoring, and whipped topping. Iced Vanilla Creamaccino: It is made using iced coffee that has been blended with vanilla and comes topped with whipped cream.

The Iced Creamaccino drinks are available in medium and large sizes and cost $4.69 and $5.69, respectively.

The end date of this offer hasn’t been disclosed by the company yet.

The Iced Creamaccino is not the only deal launched by the company in August

The franchise is here with another offer (Image via Jack in the Box)

The company has updated its menu with new spicy offerings as part of a significant revamp. It has also introduced these menu items at participating locations around the country.

The double Jack burger comes with two beef patties and hickory smoked bacon with cheese, all on a smooth bun. There is also a Breakfast Taco, which comes with scrambled egg, cheese, taco sauce, and sausage. Additionally, there are two new loaded potato wedges, one with ranch and bacon crumbles and the other with spicy sauce and jalapenos.

In addition to these, the company is also providing 2 Tacos For $0.99 as a part of their August offer.

More details about the company

The company is a fast-food chain of restaurants (Image via Getty Images)

Apart from hamburgers, Jack in the Box's most popular product is the taco. They have marketed it since the foundation of the company in the 1950s. In 2017, the corporation sold 554 million units per year from three factories in Texas and Kansas.

Aside from tacos, other items available include breakfast burritos, egg rolls, sausages, and more. Every three to four months, new foods such as the Philly cheese steak and deli-style pannidos are introduced.

Other famous items from the franchise include potato wedges, burger combos, chicken combos, breakfast combos with bacon and sausage, tacos, fries and sides.