Kim Sejeong’s look for the Asia Artist Awards 2023 wins the internet: “she’s radiating”

The Asia Artist Awards 2023 were held at the Philippine Arena in Bulacan, Philippines on December 14, 2023, where Kim Sejeong an other celebrities graced the event with their presence. The ceremony has been hosted by Kang Daniel, Jang Won-young, and Sung Han-bin.

The Asia Artist Awards recognize outstanding achievements in the music, television, and film industries from South Korea, Japan, and other Asian countries. NewJeans, LE SSERAFIM, Stray Kids, ITZY, NMIXX, THE BOYZ, Kwon Eunbi, Dreamcatcher, KARD, Kep1er, SB19, AKMU, &TEAM, Ash Island, Lee Youngji, STAYC, and many other K-pop group attended Asia Artist Awards 2023.

Among all the celebrities, Kim Sejeong caught the attention of her fans as they were mesmerized by her visuals. According to the fans, Sejeong was radiating at the event.

"Stunning!": Netizens are amazed by Kim Sejeong’s look for the Asia Artist Awards 2023

Kim Sejeong's acting prowess has won her a devoted following across the globe. At the recent Asia Artist Awards 2023 event, her fans praised her for her visuals. She graced the red carpet wearing a beautiful white dress with a beautiful silver cone heel. Her hair was done in a simple ponytail with side bangs. Over all her outfit was elegant and classy.

Sejeong's images and videos have gone viral on social media, and her fans have been flooding the sites with compliments. Some said that Kim looks stunning like a princess. Here are some posts from X (Formally known as Twitter) where fans are expressing their appreciation for the Korean actress:

Exploring, in brief, Kim Sejeong's professional journey

Kim Sejeong, mononymously as Sejeong, is signed under Jellyfish Entertainment. She debuted in 2016 as a solo artist and then became a member of the now-disbanded girl groups I.O.I and Gugudan, and its subgroup Gugudan SeMiNa. Sejeong has gained huge popularity as a singer and an actress in Korea and internationally.

Sejeong made her acting debut in the 2017 television drama School 2017. She has won several awards, including the Best Female Idol Actress at the 2021 Brand of the Year Awards and the Best Female Idol Actress at the 2022 Brand of the Year Awards. Some of her best works are The Uncanny Counter, Business Proposal, Today's Webtoon, and Office Romance Recipe.

Sejeong has recently released her full-length album, Door on September 4, 2023. She composed nine of the album's 11 songs. It is currently available to listen to on Spotify and YouTube. And all of her popular K-dramas are available to watch on Netflix and Rakuten Viki.