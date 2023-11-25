Kim Young-dae’s look for the latest magazine pictorial stuns the fans: “I was dazzled” 

GQ Korea recently featured South Korean actor, Kim Young-dae wearing Hideout clothing brand's attire. In a dazzling display of winter fashion, South Korean heartthrob Kim Young-dae has left fans breathless. The Hideout clothing brand has found a charismatic ambassador in Kim Young-dae, who effortlessly showcased their latest winter collection, leaving fans in awe of his impeccable style.

The GQ Korea pictorials showcase the Extraordinary You actor in a full winter aesthetic giving out a cozy feel of the colder, winter months approaching ahead. One fan commented on GQ's Instagram page and stated:

“I was dazzled”

Fan reaction (Image via Instagram/@youngdae0302)

In the midst of the winter chill, Kim Young-dae's GQ Korea pictorial serves as a warm and stylish reminder that fashion can be both functional and fabulous. With his charismatic boyish look and impeccable sense of style, the actor has once again proven that he is not just a talent on screen but also a trendsetter in the world of fashion.

Fans are amazed by Kim Young-dae’s look for GQ Korea

As the winter season unfolds, fans eagerly anticipate more glimpses of Kim Young-dae's style, knowing that each appearance is bound to be a fashion spectacle for GQ Korea.

The pictorial, a visual feast for fashion enthusiasts, featured the South Korean actor donning a variety of winter essentials from puffer jackets to overcoats, trousers, and hoodies. Each ensemble was carefully curated to embody the winter aesthetic, creating a perfect blend of comfort and style for the season.

One of the standout elements of Young-dae's look was his hairstyle—a simple yet striking middle part that exuded a charismatic boyish charm. The parted hair not only accentuated his features but also added a touch of sophistication to the overall look, showcasing the actor's versatility in style.

As for makeup, he opted for a matte base that flawlessly highlighted his natural radiance. The choice of a matte lip balm added the perfect finishing touch, giving him a polished appearance that seamlessly complemented the winter theme. The subtle makeup accentuated his features, allowing the actor's natural charm to take center stage.

Fans took to social media to express their admiration for the South Korean actor's winter look as a masterpiece. The actor's ability to effortlessly transition from his on-screen roles to the pages of a fashion magazine has solidified his status as a style icon, earning him admiration not just for his acting prowess but also for his impeccable fashion sense.

Fan Reactions (Image via Instagram/@youngdae0302)

Fan Reactions (Image via Instagram/@youngdae0302)

Fan Reactions (Image via Instagram/@youngdae0302)

Fan Reactions (Image via Instagram/@youngdae0302)

Hideout, the clothing brand featured in the pictorial, has undoubtedly found a gem in the South Korean actor, as his collaboration has brought a fresh and captivating energy to their winter collection. The actor's influence in the fashion world continues to grow, making him a sought-after figure for brands looking to make a statement in the industry.

In other news, Kim Young-dae and Shin Min-a will be starring in the forthcoming TVING production, titled "Because I Want No Loss."