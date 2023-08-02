McDonald's Canada introduces new Squishmallows Happy Meal and McFlurry for a limited time

On August 1, McDonald's Canada officially announced that the company is collaborating with plush toy company Squishmallows to launch the new Squishmallows McFlurry and Squishmallows Happy Meal at participating restaurants across Canada.

This offer is currently going on. However, it is available only for a short period of time. During this time, customers can get the Squishmallows McFlurry at participating restaurants only.

The offer's end date has not yet been announced, but it will be available while supplies last. Additionally, the price of the item may vary from one place to another.

McDonald's Canada is back with another exciting deal

The Squishmallows McFlurry from McDonald's Canada will come in vanilla ice cream, blueberry-flavored syrup, and pink bursting candy. The Squishmallows Happy Meal, on the other hand, will feature a special themed Squishmallows box and will include one of the 10 music-inspired Squishmallows toys, each with their own distinctive name and appearance.

Customers will be able to purchase these Squishmallows toys in specially themed Squishmallows boxes that will come with a scannable code. It will also bring the characteristics of each of the characters to life. Furthermore, each of these toy designs will contain an individual playlist of three songs to bring their personalities to life.

Jeff Anderson, Culinary Innovation Lead at McDonald's Canada, stated in the official press release on August 1 that:

"We took inspiration from the vibrant and fun spirit of the Squishmallows when developing this new McFlurry and looked to bring that to life with a colorful and unique flavor combination."

He added:

"The result is a delightful sensory experience for our guests, with unconventional ingredients that complement each other, like the pink popping candy and the sweet, fruity blueberry flavored syrup."

Jennifer DelVecchio, Senior Director of the brand, said in the same press release:

"This Happy Meal campaign brings the worlds of McDonald's, Squishmallows and music together to elevate the fan experience and evolve our iconic Happy Meal brand in culture."

She further said:

"Adding exclusive music playlists to our toys is a first for Happy Meal and we are extremely proud to collaborate with Jazwares' Squishmallows, the #1 plush brand worldwide, and Universal Music Group on this initiative."

What are the Happy Meals?

McDonald's Corporation is an American fast-food restaurant. It was launched in San Bernardino, California, in 1940 by Richard and Maurice McDonald. The company is well-known for its hamburgers, french fries, and, in particular, Big Macs and Happy Meals.

The brand's Happy Meals are nothing but hamburger or chicken McNuggets that come with kids fries, apple slices, a beverage of choice, and a Happy Meal toy. These were specifically designed for kids.

The Happy Meal concept began in 1977, when the owner of the franchise met with Bernstein, an American businessman. The brand was seeking methods to improve the dining experience for families with children. As per Bernstein, everyone would be happy if the kids could get their own boxed lunch instead of just picking at their parents' meals.