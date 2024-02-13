Michael Cera's latest appearance in CeraVe Super Bowl commercial wins the internet: "Epic"

Michael Cera recently appeared in a CeraVe commercial, which aired during the Super Bowl on February 11, 2024. The premise of the ad revolves around Cera, whose last name is the same as the brand, joking about creating the formula for the company himself as he says:

"I’m Michael Cera and I’m pleased to announce that this is my cream."

The commercial initially builds up a funny story, stating that Cera is the founder of the company. It starts with a satirical and dramatic twist as Cera is seen talking to himself and proceeds to list the benefits of the brand's products.

Several weeks of online speculation about whether Michael Cera was the founder of CeraVe culminated in the popular Super Bowl commercial featuring the actor. The ad debunked the myth in a hilarious manner and netizens were impressed by it. They took to social media to react to the ad as they appreciated the brand's marketing team and thanked them for "setting the record straight."

Netizen reacts to Michael Cera's CeraVe Super Bowl commercial (Image via Instagram/@drmarisagarshick)

"Epic Commercial!": Fans react to the Michael Cera CeraVe Super Bowl commercial

Cera's recent ad for CeraVe was shared by the brand on Instagram with a hilarious caption that read:

"We’ve seen this circulating on the internet. Please DO NOT WATCH and DO NOT SHARE. We are #developedwithderms"

The brand then shared a post a day later and clarified, "CeraVe is developed with dermatologists. Not Michael Cera." The brand's campaign was hailed by many went viral on social media after it aired during the Super Bowl on February 11.

The ad featured Cera climbing a mountain and seemingly moisturizing it with the brand's product. He was also seen giving himself a massage and asked:

"Can human skin truly be this moisturized?"

The clip also featured a dolphin complimenting Cera's skin, and the actor returned the compliment. The ad ended with a glimpse of a boardroom full of skincare experts and Cera presenting the video in question to them, as he said:

"I think it would be really nice if people think I made this."

The campaign then informed viewers that CeraVe was developed by expert dermatologists.

Netizens enjoyed the ad and the way in which the brand had been marketed. They took to the comments section of CeraVe's Instagram post and called it a "brilliant campaign" and believed it was "perfect."

Netizens react to Cera's CeraVe Super Bowl commercial (Image via SportsKeeda)

Netizens react to Cera's CeraVe Super Bowl commercial (Image via SportsKeeda)

Michael Cera won the hearts of his fans with this hilarious ad for CeraVe, which aired during the Super Bowl. Netizens believed it was a hilarious take on the recent rumors online and loved the campaign.