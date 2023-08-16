MONSTA X's Hyungwon was recently announced as the cover star for Singles Korea's September issue, where he lent his stunning visuals to the French luxury brand Givenchy Beauty. The magazine has released three different covers featuring the K-pop idol, which will be accompanied by an interview that one can find in the September issue of the magazine.

The cover feature came soon after he completed his unit activities with Shownu. The duo recently released their debut album, The Unseen, which captures a different persona from what the MONBEBEs (MONSTA X's fans) are used to. The title song, Love Me a Little, is accompanied by a music video, and the mini album is already available on all streaming platforms.

Fans swooned over the MONSTA X member's stunning visuals, noting that his natural beauty was out of this world. MONBEBEs couldn't help but gush over his beauty, noting that he is indeed the 'visual' and 'center' of the hit K-pop boy band.

It is well known that the singer used to be a popular model before debuting with MONSTA X, thus flaunting his modeling prowess in the cover pictorial for Singles Korea. Hyungwon exuded grace and elegance as he posed for the magazine's close-up, torso, and full-body shots.

MONSTA X Hyungwon looked gorgeous in a tousled-up hairstyle for the September cover of Singles Korea

Hyungwon sported all-black outfits for his cover pictorial with Singles Korea, rocking a sleeveless tailored vest for his torso shot that best showcased his well-built arms. As the magazine noted, the MONSTA X member flaunted his boyish charms in some pictures while exuding a mature and chic aura in others.

He had a lightly tousled-up hairstyle for all three magazine covers, his natural black hair pairing perfectly with his all-black ensembles. He incorporated a wet look into his hairdo, which one can achieve with some hair gel, and left his bangs brushed down to help frame his face.

The tousled-up hairstyle ensured his bangs didn't cover the entirety of his forehead, thus preventing the hairdo from looking too structured.

For makeup, Hyungwon opted for a dewy base that gave his skin a glass-like finish. The MONSTA X member is best known for his beautiful lips, which he further enhanced with a gradient lip makeup look that added depth to his facial feature and made it look more plump. Along with that, he chose a subtle smokey eye and tightened the upper lash line to accentuate his eye shape.

Fan reactions (Image via Instagram/@singlesmagazine)

Netizens were left "speechless" by Hyungwon's stunning visuals, as they took to social media to gush over his looks. Fans stated that he looked handsome in the cover photo, with one of them exclaiming, "Look at this beauty."

MONSTA X's Hyungwon has been focusing on the activities of his duo unit with Shownu, having recently released their album The Unseen. While Shownu returned from his mandatory military service earlier this year, Hyungwon is yet to enlist for the same, with his enlistment date not having been revealed as of yet.