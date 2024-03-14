NCT Mark’s look for latest magazine pictorial stuns the fans: “His smile lights up”

NCT Mark has once again left fans in awe with his latest photoshoot for Elle Korea. In the pictorial, he was seen wearing the new AW2024 collection by Polo Ralph Lauren and drawing attention with his captivating smile and fashion sense.

In one of the campaign looks, Mark wore a printed sleeveless sweater over a polo-neck t-shirt, paired with a denim jacket and a beanie. This ensemble combined casual comfort with urban style. It showcased Mark's versatility and fashion-forward sensibility. Fans were mesmerized by his looks for the magazine photoshoot.

Fan reactions to NCT Mark’s look for the latest magazine pictorial

Fans were quick to express their excitement over Mark's latest pictorial. Many fans praised his captivating smile and effortless charm. Social media platforms buzzed with excitement as fans shared their favorite shots and expressed their appreciation for NCT Mark's sense of style.

They dropped comments like he looked "significant" in the Polo Ralph Lauren shoot for Elle Korea. Mark's latest photoshoot has left a lasting impression, solidifying his place as a beloved figure in the hearts of fans worldwide.

NCT Mark wore the Polo Ralph Lauren AW24 collection for the photoshoot

In one outfit, NCT Mark wore a sleeveless sweater on top of a polo neck t-shirt, matched with a denim jacket and a cool beanie.

In another outfit, Mark sported a checked shirt with rolled-up sleeves, paired with a polo neck t-shirt and denim pants. All the outfits for the photoshoot were from the Polo Ralph Lauren AW24 collection.

NCT Mark's hairstyle for the shoot was notably sleek, with his hair styled wet and neatly arranged using hair gel. This choice added a touch of edginess to his overall look, complementing the contemporary aesthetic of the shoot.

The makeup accentuated Mark's natural features. He went with a dewy and hydrating finish that enhanced his youthful glow. A subtle touch of peach lip tint added a hint of color. It enhanced his charismatic appeal and completed the polished look.

In other news, fans absolutely loved NCT Dream's appearance at the 2023 Seoul Music Awards, calling the members "Our 7 Angels." Their style and performance have won over hearts, strengthening the bond between the group and their fans.