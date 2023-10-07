Netizens go gaga about Fan Bingbing's look for Busan International Film Festival 2023: "Queen Bingbing"

On October 4, 2023, Fan Bingbing stole the spotlight at the opening ceremony of the Busan International Film Festival (BIFF). The Chinese actress looked mesmerizing in a Rami Al Ali couture piece from the Autumn/Winter 2023-24, with the liquid organza piece creating a highly reflective and flowy silhouette that was minimalistic yet graceful.

The Empress of China star showed up with her Green Night co-stars, quickly becoming the talk of the town with her vibrant and statement-worthy ensemble. The actress exuded grace and elegance in her flowy fit, having recently made a grand comeback after her almost five-year-long hiatus.

Netizens had missed her swoon-worthy red carpet appearances, with several of them appreciating her fashion and beauty choices while calling her a "queen." With her comeback, the Chinese actress has brought back her elaborate ensembles, having made a statement at the Berlin and Cannes film festivals earlier this year.

Fan reaction to the outfit (Image via Instagram/@bingbing_fan)

Fan Bingbing is well-known for her unbeatable red carpet appearances, having been dubbed the "queen of Cannes" by fans and media alike for her fabulous fashion and beauty choices at the film festival time and again. While her ensemble was more effortless and minimal for BIFF 2023, the Lost in Beijing actress was the star of the show as she walked down the red carpet.

Fan Bingbing looked mesmerizing in a low ponytail and bold red lips at BIFF 2023

Fan Bingbing's Rami Al Ali gown stole the spotlight, with the fabric looking otherworldly as the actress walked down the red carpet. To complement the ensemble without taking away from its beauty, she went with minimal hair and makeup that allowed her outfit to be the central focus of the overall look.

For her hairstyle, the My Fair Princess star sported a casual low ponytail. She kept her hairdo effortless and easy to maintain, simply parting her tresses down the middle and loosely tying it at the back. Along with that, she incorporated face-framing fringes, which further highlighted her beautiful facial features. Her hairdo looked casual and lived-in, playing into the effortless flow of the ensemble.

Fan Bingbing complemented her outfit with a natural makeup look, opting for a soft matte base that lent a subtle glow to the high points of her face. However, she paired it with her iconic bold red lip, going for a bright red shade in a matte finish to tone down the shine of her overall look. For her eyes, she went with a sharp winged liner and heavy coat of mascara that provided stunning depth and definition to her eyes.

Fans swooned over the Chinese actress' stunning visuals, as several of them noted that they were obsessed with her look for the opening ceremony of BIFF 2023. An Instagram user even went on to state that her fashion and beauty choices were "immaculate," while others marveled over her beauty.

Fan reactions (Image via Instagram/@bingbing_fan)

In other news, Fan Bingbing recently made headlines as she closed the Mugler SS24 show in Paris. The statement sleeves were the central focus for the fashion show, as her puffy sleeves extended into a long train with the tips featuring a beautiful gradient of black to orange. The fabric replicated a flickering flame as she walked down the runway with fans directly pointed at her.