NewJeans’ Haerin receives mixed reaction from fans as she poses for Dior makeup ad: “She’s a kid please protect her”

NewJeans' Haerin recently stirred up a variety of reactions from fans with her latest Dior Beauty makeup photoshoot for W Korea. The young idol's appearance showcased a subtle yet glamorous makeup look that took center stage, prompting fans to express a range of emotions.

Haerin's Dior Beauty campaign has undeniably sparked a wide range of reactions from fans, highlighting the complexities of navigating the fine line between glamour and the protection of a young artist's innocence. While some applaud her mature style and fashion choices, others are quick to express concerns about the potential challenges she might face in the entertainment industry.

Fans were quick to react to Haerin's appearance, bombarding social media with a mix of negative and positive reactions.

One X user commented:

“She’s a kid please protect her”

She chose to enhance her subtle makeup for the pictorial with a chic ensemble, donning a sleek black sleeveless netted dress with a Christian Dior black blazer and a salmon pink netted dress for another visual. This stylish choice not only complemented her overall look but also added a touch of sophistication to her entire appearance.

NewJeans Haerin's Dior Beauty ad for W Korea receives compliments and criticism from fans

Fans eagerly anticipated Haerin's appearance in a Dior Beauty ad and have begun speculating about the unique makeup look and distinctive ensemble she showcased in the recent photoshoot. The singer's makeup look has sparked curiosity and discussions among her followers about the reasons behind the transformation.

Some people expressed concern for the singer, emphasizing her young age and the need to protect her from the pressures of the entertainment industry. Negative statements underscored the protective sentiments of fans who worry about the potential impact of the glamorous world of high-end fashion and beauty on the young star.

On the other hand, some fans couldn't help but gush over her transformation, praising her for embracing a more mature and sophisticated style. Positive comments flooded social media platforms, commending her for effortlessly pulling off the pink-themed makeup and expressing excitement about the collaboration with Dior Beauty while showcasing a mature yet sophisticated, subtle glam look.

Phrases like "slaying as always" and "stunning like a fairy" were common in the fan reactions, showcasing the widespread admiration for the NewJeans star.

In other news, NewJeans member Haerin graces the pages of Vogue Hong Kong's December 2023 issue, showcasing a stunning fashion spread. The official images for the issue were recently shared by Vogue Hong Kong through their Instagram account, since she is Dior's official global ambassador.

The K-pop star is seen donning a variety of stylish outfits from the renowned French luxury fashion house, Dior, in the captivating photos, further solidifying her presence in the world of high fashion. The feature highlights the artist's ability to effortlessly blend Haerin's unique style with the timeless elegance of Dior's creations.