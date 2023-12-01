NewJeans Haerin’s look in the latest magazine pictorial wins the internet: “so cute and elegant” 

Vogue Hong Kong featured NewJeans Haerin for their December 2023 issue, and the official images for the issue have been shared by the magazine brand via their Instagram account. In the pictures, the member of the NewJeans is wearing various outfits from the French multinational luxury fashion house, Dior.

After Vogue shared the official images via Instagram, fans went into a frenzy over NewJeans Haerin's new visuals. As one of the youngest members of the K-pop group, Haerin has gained huge popularity among fans of the genre. According to the fans on social media platforms, in the latest pictorials, the K-pop artist is looking cute and elegant.

Expand Tweet

Fans are mesmerized by the new visuals of NewJeans Haerin for Vogue Hong Kong

Minji, Hanni, Danielle, Haerin, and Hyein are the five members of NewJeans, and Haerin is the second youngest member of the group. Kang Hae-rin has gained popularity for her unique vocals and stage presence. During the interview with Vogue Hong Kong, NewJeans Haerin mentioned that her fans have been a huge inspiration for her stage performances. She told Vogue:

"Receiving support and love from our fans and being able to connect with them in person is the best part! That’s what motivates me to keep going on stage."

This is the first time for NewJeans Haerin to feature in a Hong Kong magazine. The theme of the photoshoot was chic and elegant. The K-pop artist expressed that she had a lot of fun during this project and had been looking forward to it.

"I think my outfit suited the chic and relaxed mood of the photoshoot. I had a lot of fun, and I hope it turned out well!"

In April 2023, NewJeans Haerin officially became the global ambassador of the French multinational luxury fashion house, Dior. Since then, Haerin has been spotted many times wearing clothes from the brand. In the interview, the K-pop artist revealed that she likes to wear Dior’s black jackets. In the new pictorials in Vogue, she is wearing outfits from various Dior collections.

Fans are obsessed with the new pictures of Haerin. Here are some comments from the official Vogue Hong Kong Instagram posts:

Fan comments (Image via @voguehongkong/Instagram)

Fan comments (Image via @voguehongkong/Instagram)

Fan comments (Image via @voguehongkong/Instagram)

NewJeans Haerin is wearing many outfits in the pictures. But here are some details about the red dress she is wearing on the cover.

Dior Blouse $2,350

Bois de Rose Ear Cuff $2,100

Bois de Rose Necklace $32,100

Dior Métamorphose Belt $1,790

Mid-Length Pleated Skirt $4,700

Dior West Heeled Boot $4,990

Here is the information about the white outfit Haerin is wearing on the Vogue cover.

Dior Fitted Short-Sleeved Jacket $5,000

Bois de Rose Ear Cuff $2,100

Bois de Rose Ring $8,800

Dior Métamorphose Belt $1,790

Flared Mid-Length Skirt $4,600

All the images are available on the official Vogue Hong Kong page. The December 2023 issue will be available on December 4 via all bookstores, convenience stores, and newsstands in Hong Kong.