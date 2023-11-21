NewJeans Haerin’s look for the Dior Road Cruise Party wins the internet: “She's so princess coded with this look”

On November 21, 2023, Dior organized a cocktail party to celebrate the Dior 2024 Cruise Collection, and NewJeans Haerin graced the party with her presence. The Dior Road Cruise Party was held at the flagship store in Tsim Sha Tsui, Hong Kong, on Canton Road in Harbour City at 6 pm (GMT+8).

The 9,500-square-foot store features original works by artists such as Lu Song, Wang Yuyang, and Hong Hao. Currently, the flagship store is completely covered in golden decorations matching the theme of the Dior 2024 Cruise Collection. NewJeans Haerin arrived at the event wearing a dress from the same collection that won her fans' hearts.

Fans are swooned by NewJeans Haerin’s black butterfly corset at the Dior Road Cruise Party

On April 26, 2023, NewJeans Haerin officially joined the French luxury house as its global brand ambassador. Just a few days ago, W Korea released some of her photos from the Dior campaign featuring the Dior 2024 Cruise Collection. In those photos, the K-pop artist has been seen wearing a butterfly-print woolen top with a skirt from the collection.

Again, at the Dior Road Cruise Party, Haerin sported some of the gorgeous products from the Dior 2024 Cruise Collection. She was wearing a white dress with a stunning black butterfly corset. The black corset was the showstopper, as it elevated the overall look. Along with the stunning dress, NewJeans Haerin was sporting black ankle boots, a small lady bag, and a Petit CD necklace direct from the Dior 2024 Cruise Collection.

According to the fans, NewJeans Haerin was looking like a queen in the complete Dior outfit. Fans are saying that the K-pop idol is looking gorgeous even in a simple and classy dress. Netizens also complimented the NewJeans group, as their member is doing well in the fashion industry.

Fan comments (Image via @ellehongkong/Instagram)

Accessories NewJeans member Haerin wore at the Dior Road Cruise Party

Not much information has been found about the dress and the corset, but the idol was seen carrying other accessories at the event.

The Small Lady Dior Bag (white)

A thin, detachable, and modifiable leather strap is included for carrying convenience. It is made from white lambskin that has been adorned with cannage embroidery and butterfly studs in gold. The D.I.O.R. pendant sparkles and shines thanks to the addition of a metal butterfly charm in a pale gold finish, set with a white plastic pearl.

The Naughtily-D ankle boot

The mesh design has the Christian Dior trademark and black suede calfskin accents, as well as an embroidered butterfly pattern in black and gold metallic thread. The thick laces and 8 cm (3 inches) block heel are the finishing touches on this elegant design.

The Petit CD necklace

Finely made in gold-finish metal, it features a double chain that is adorned with white resin pearls and CD signatures that are embellished with pavés of silver-tone crystals.

A detailed look at the products carried by NewJeans Haerin from the Dior 2024 Cruise Collection is available on the official website of Dior.