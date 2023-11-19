NewJeans’ Haerin’s look for the latest Dior x W magazine campaign wins the internet: “Drop dead gorgeous” 

NewJeans’ Haerin has been featured in the new Dior campaign for its special Cruise collection, shared by W Korea. On November 17, 2023, via the official Instagram account, W Korea shared various looks of Haerin wearing a stunning outfit from the 2024 Dior Cruise collection for a special occasion of the French luxury fashion house.

Dior recently opened a new concept store in Seongsu-dong, South Korea. Considering the theme of the 2024 Dior Cruise collection. The store has gotten a special holiday makeover, designed with golden butterflies with trees. A special fashion film of NewJeans’ Haerin with Butterfly is playing at the concept store Dior Seongsu.

Along with pictures, W Korea has also shared a small clip of the K-pop artist from the film where people can see her wearing gorgeous pieces from the new Dior Cruise collection. Her fans are appreciating the new look and commenting,

"Drop dead gorgeous"

Fans are swooned by NewJeans’ Haerin's new look in the 2024 Dior Cruise Collection

Kang Hae-rin, popularly known as Haerin is a member of the South Korean girl group NewJeans under the label ADOR. NewJeans’ Haerin has gained a lot of popularity and fanbase due to her good personality and her skills as a singer and dancer. The main thing fans love about her is Haerin's preference for bright colors and love for flowers.

In addition to, BLACKPINK‘s Jisoo, ASTRO’s Cha Eun-woo, EXO‘s Sehun, and BTS‘ Jimin, NewJeans’ Haerin joined the French luxury house as a global brand ambassador. On April 26, 2023, the K-pop star officially joined Dior. Dior said to WWD in a statement that:

"This is an opportunity to celebrate the privileged ties binding more than ever the NewJeans singer and Dior. Between elegance and audacity, a unique friendship in the name of creativity."

Since then, NewJeans’ Haerin has been an integral part of the luxury fashion house and recently she has been featured in the new campaign for the 2024 Dior Cruise collection.

Dior explained:

"A rich source of inspiration for many surrealist artists, Mexico, like a dream cartography, guided Maria Grazia Chiuri for the Dior cruise 2024 collection. Frida Kahlo, an emblematic figure whose spirit of independence pervades the entire line, transcending the body through clothes, which become a means of incarnation, protest and affirmation. A cocoon-like structure reveals a butterfly that meta-morphs into a motif in multiple hues and shapes, through a series of prints such as Toile de Jouy Mexico and Butterfly Around the World."

For the campaign, NewJeans’ Haerin was wearing a beautiful butterfly print woolen top with a skirt. Her hairstyle was simple yet elegant accompanied by a gorgeous butterfly hair clip. Haerin's minimalistic yet classy look in the 2024 Dior Cruise Collection won her fans' hearts.

The Dior collection that NewJeans’ Haerin is wearing in the photos is currently available for purchase via Dior. Also, to see her exclusive fashion film, visit the new concept store in Seongsu-dong which is open till January 2024.