“PERFECT”: Internet reacts positively as Olivia Rodrigo debut bangs in the “Obsessed” music video 

Olivia Rodrigo's latest music video for Obsessed garnered a positive reaction from her fans, particularly for her debut bangs. Social media platforms were abuzz with praise for the 21-year-old pop star's new hairstyle, with fans calling it "perfect." Released on March 22, 2024, the music video showcased her as the black sheep dressed in a black gown with a sash amongst her picture-perfect pageant queens.

Rodrigo's bangs complemented her entire black sheep aesthetic. She wore a sash that read "Miss Right Now," while the other models wore titles like "Miss Thought She Was the One," "Miss 2 Summers Ago," and more.

Fans flooded social media with positive comments, expressing their excitement and admiration for her new look. Many described her appearance as "obsessed" and praised her overall look, deeming her "beautiful."

More details about Olivia Rodrigo look in Obsessed music video

Olivia Rodrigo exuded elegance in a jet-black off-shoulder dress, standing out amidst her counterparts clad in white attire. The sheer fabric of her dress, adorned with netted details, accentuated her unique black sheep identity. The skirt has ball gown flair that looks very poignant and beautiful with her entire aesthetic.

In the Obsessed music video, Olivia Rodrigo showcased her standout hairstyle. She had bangs on her forehead and cute braided ponytails on the sides, while the rest of her hair flowed straight down her back. It gave her a punk rock vibe that's both edgy and stylish.

For her makeup, she went with a flawless matte foundation base. This helped enhance her natural radiance. For her eyes, she went with goth black smokey eyes to match her black sheep aesthetic. To add a touch of boldness, she added a dark red lipstick that looked chic and beautiful.

She styled her look with chunky black shoes and a heart pendant necklace that looked gothic with her entire look. In the music video, Olivia radiated in a beauty pageant scene where most girls wear white evening gowns and sashes with titles. Olivia stands out in a black gown, embracing a darker vibe. Her choice symbolized her uniqueness and rebellion against the norm.

