Seventeen Jun’s look for Miu Miu Shanghai Club wins the internet: “Whenever I look at you, everyone disappears”

On November 10, 2023, Seventeen Jun visited the Miu Miu Holiday Club in Shanghai and fans loved his look for the day. Miu Miu Shanghai Club is a show space at the iconic Hotel Waldorf Astoria. The first luxury fashion show held at Miu Miu Shanghai Club was on November 22, 2018, representing the Miu Miu Croisière 2019 collection.

Seventeen Jun was spotted at the place, however, the reason for his appearance is still not officially confirmed. Jun shared some of his photos at Miu Miu Shanghai Club on Instagram and fans went into a frenzy at his look.

Fans are appreciating Seventeen Jun’s look for Miu Miu Shanghai Club (Image via @junhui_moon/Instagram)

Seventeen Jun attended Miu Miu Shanghai Club and fans were amazed by his look on that day

Jun, real name Wen Junhui, is a member of one of the most popular K-pop groups, Seventeen. He is the main dancer and sub-vocalist in his group. The meaning of the name of Seventeen June is 'gentle/refined', 'handsome', and 'bright/shining'.

Fans describe him as ethereal, with princely and graceful features. Jun rose to popularity after making his debut as the lead dancer and sub-vocalist of the group. He released his first solo single "Can You Sit By My Side" in 2018.

Recently, the K-pop star was spotted at Miu Miu Shanghai Club. Although the reason for his presence at the space hasn't been confirmed yet. But as per the speculation around the social media platform, he went to the club for a photo shoot for Nylon. Jun was also spotted with models Lexie Liu, Lu Yuxiao, He Cong, and Jeremy Z. Qin.

At the Miu Miu Shanghai Club, Seventeen Jun was wearing a Hawaiian shirt paired with a black blazer and brown pants. He kept his look minimal yet classy.

It can be assumed that he was donning a new collection even though nothing has been confirmed officially. Fans loved his look and said that he looked like a gentleman.

Here are some comments from the official Instagram post by Jun (@junhui_moon), where fans are calling him a handsome prince:

Just a few days ago, Jun wore Miu Miu Fall-Winter 2023 Collection for Nylon China Magazine's September Issue. The Miu Miu Fall/Winter 2023 collection by Miuccia Prada is focused on the instinctive process of fashion. The collection includes both ready-to-wear and couture, with a focus on cozy essentials elevated for the off-duty casual-chic attitude that oozes out of Miu Miu’s walls.