“She’s so pretty”: Fans appreciate Twice Mina’s look for Fendi event

Twice Mina recently made an appearance for the opening of the Fendi Selleria pop-up store in Shibuya, Tokyo, Japan. The Japanese artist joined other Fendi brand supporters like Akiyoshi Nakao, Nicole Fujita, Fumika Baba, and others, to celebrate the creative history of the illustrious Italian brand.

At the pop-up, the Fendi family was treated to a demonstration of the special Selleria handcrafting. The artistic director of menswear and accessories, Silvia Venturini Fendi, was also present to share the Selleria traditions she had inherited from her grandmother.

Mina from K-pop group Twice posed for photographs at the event. These images were later posted on the Instagram page of Fendi, leaving fans gushing about the 27-year-old’s look for the occasion.

Fans appreciate Twice Mina's looks for the Fendi Selleria pop-up store opening in Japan (Image via Instagram/Fendi)

More details on Twice Mina’s look for the Fendi Selleria pop-up opening

For the evening, Twice Mina wore a brown body-contouring strapless dress with an off-white design and orange accents on the side. She wore down her long straight hair, choosing to keep the look simple.

The Korean celebrity paired the outfit with a Fendi hand bag in orange and mauve strappy heels. She accessorized with a delicate necklace and earrings, leaving out the chunkiness for the bracelet on her wrist.

The 27-year-old K-pop star has shown her support for the Fendi brand by attending many of the brand’s public events, including the Haute Couture Week for the Spring Summer collection of 2024, where she was spotted in a silk open-back dress from Fendi, paired with the Peekabo ISeeU Petite bag in orange. The artist rounded up the look with black sandals from Fendi as well.

Her glossed lips accented her overall dewy appearance.

The history of the Fendi Selleria

The Fendi Selleria dates back to when Adele Casagrande and her husband, Edoardo Fendi opened the first Fendi shop in Rome in 1925. At the time, the couple was producing one-of-a-kind bags, using the knowledge gained from master saddlers.

The word Selleria is said to come from Saddle, paying homage to the creative prowess of the Fendi brand. As a result, Selleria weaving is a unique method mastered by Fendi artisans over the years.

This kind of stitching is done by hand on the brand's signature Cuoio Romano leather to make new bag styles or embellishments on Ready-to-Wear.

Twice Mina has gathered a huge following over the years due to her sense of style and charisma, with fans pitching her as having the qualities of a good Fendi ambassador.