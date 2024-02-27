Song Kang's look for the latest Bobbi Brown campaign wins the internet: "He is so perfect"

Bobbi Brown has introduced a new Weightless Cushion Foundation in the Korean market, and the famous Korean actor Song Kang is the face of this product. On February 25, 2024, a poster with Song Kang's photo was released, saying a new photoshoot is happening right now and a new product will soon be launched.

The next day, on February 26, 2024, the makeup and skincare brand shared a video of the new product, in which the Korean actor was posing with the new Weightless Cushion Foundation. Fans are thrilled to see Kang again posing for Bobbi Brown. Netizens are saying that his visuals are perfect.

Fans are stunned by the new visuals of Song Kang for the Bobbi Brown Weightless Cushion Foundation

In the current global market, Song Kang is one of the most popular Korean actors. He started his career in 2017 and soon captured the attention of international audiences with his works like Love Alarm, Navillera, Nevertheless, Sweet Home, and My Demon. One after the other, the Korean actor gave excellent performances.

Considering his talent, skills, and visuals, he has been associated with various high-end brands, including Bobbi Brown. Song Kang has been prominently featured as the face of makeup and skincare brands in recent months. He endorsed the brand's Vitamin Breath Serum & Base Cream Duo just weeks ago.

Once again, the brand has selected him as the face of the new Bobbi Brown Weightless Cushion Foundation. Kang and the brand have shared the pictorials, and fans have become obsessed with his looks.

In the Weightless Cushion Foundation campaign, the actor opted for a simple white net-based T-shirt accompanied by a grey suit. The look was simple yet elegant, enough to capture all the attention on the internet. Here are some of the remarks on Bobbi Brown's Instagram posts.

A limited number of Bobbi Brown Weightless Cushion Foundation is available via SSG Korea for only one week. The price tag is ₩59,126, about $45 [a Primer 5ml, Mini Crushed Lip Ruby, and a Pouch also included]. The official launch of the product will take place in March 2024.

The Korean artist's latest creations, "Sweet Home Season 2" and "My Demon," have garnered immense popularity and are currently streaming on Netflix. Sweet Home Season 3 has been confirmed to be released in Summer 2024. Stay tuned to learn more!