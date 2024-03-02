Stray Kids' Seungmin's look for the Loewe FW24 show at Paris Fashion Week stuns fans: "HE IS SHINING"

On March 1, 2024, Stray Kids' Seungmin attended the Loewe FW24 show at Paris Fashion Week, and his looks stunned the whole STAY (Stray Kids' fandom name) community. Loewe unveiled its men's Fall/Winter 2024 collection in January 2024, and now in March 2024, the brand has revealed its women's FW24 collection.

The show was attended by many popular faces from different industries and one of them was the popular K-pop idol Seungmin.

Expand Tweet

At the event, Stray Kids' Seungmin was spotted with the famous American model and actress, Emily Ratajkowski. Many media outlets spotted them posing together for the press, and the internet went into a frenzy over their visuals. K-pop fans loved the appearance of the Korean artist at the event, including his outfit choices.

Netizens impressed by the new look of the K-pop idol at the Loewe FW24 Paris Fashion Week (Image via Instagram/@cosmopolitankorea)

Fans are obsessed with the visuals of Stray Kids' Seungmin for the Loewe FW24 at Paris Fashion Week

Expand Tweet

In the past few years, Seungmin has gained wide popularity as one of the members of the famous K-pop group Stray Kids. As a member of Stray Kids, Seungmin has contributed to various albums and singles, showcasing his talent as a singer and performer. He is popular among STAYs because of his self-introduction phrase "Seungmin in the building."

Stray Kids' Seungmin is the main vocalist of the group. His simple and minimalistic fashion style and visuals are also quite famous among global fans. Considering his popularity and visuals, the K-pop idol has worked with many high-end luxury fashion brands, such as BAPE, Versace, Tommy Hilfiger, and Loewe.

His recent attendance at the Loewe FW24 show at Paris Fashion Week caught lots of attention from fans. At the event, the K-pop idol was spotted wearing a light green furry top with a long bow and denim pants styled with a black thick leather belt.

Expand Tweet

Fans loved Seungmin's visuals while wearing the outfit. According to fans' comments, he looked especially good in the furry top because the green color suited him well. People described him as "gorgeous" and "stunning," and called him "king," among others.

Social media platforms were filled with complimentary comments for the K-pop idol. Here are some of the X posts where fans praised the new visuals of Stray Kids' Seungmin at the Paris Fashion Week.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Stray Kids has planned for their concerts in July 2024, in which all members of the group, including Seungmin, will be performing. The first concert will be held on July 12, 2024, at Ippodromo SNAI La Maura in Milano, Italy. The second one will be on July 14, 2024, at American Express Presents in Hyde Park, London.