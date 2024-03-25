"Stunning guy": Fans appreciate Yoo Yeon-seok's look for latest magazine pictorial

South Korean actor Yoo Yeon-seok recently became the talk of the town after he appeared in Elle Korea's latest magazine pictorial on March 24, 2024. Some of the campaign photos were shared in black and white and they featured the artist in a wide array of outfits.

His hair fell on his forehead as he posed for the pictures and gave the camera an intense look. Some of the pictures saw him in a white vest and others featured him in black flared trousers and a jacket.

Fans were in awe of Yoo Yeon-seok's look and took to the comments section of Elle Korea's social media post to praise him. They called him "stunning" and appreciated the "mysterious" vibe of the photoshoot.

Fan reacts to the actor's look (Image via Instagram/@hi_yooyeonseok)

More details about Yoo Yeon-seok's look for the latest magazine pictorial

Yoo Yeon-seok went with a retro, rockstar-inspired look for his recent pictorial for Elle Korea. Several images from the photoshoot were released on March 24, 2024, and his look was appreciated by netizens.

Sharing the images online, the magazine shed light on the artist's role in the musical Hedwig, which tells the autobiographical story of rocker Hedwig. Translated to English, the caption read:

"The moment when Yoo Yeon-seok becomes the most silent, the stage begins. It's not that he wasn't afraid to try his hand at the musical Hedwig again in 7 years, but what drove him this time as well were the strong emotions he felt there. Just like rocker Hedwig who searches for the meaning of a life full of wounds through music, Yoo Yeon-seok also endlessly searches for himself."

It continued:

"You can feel his flexible and strong movements as he transformed into a dancer on stage in the April issue of #Elle."

He wore a jacket with tassels, which he paired with a simple vest. He took his look to the next level with a pair of shimmering flared trousers. The pictures also featured him in a white vest and a grey and brown outfit and went viral online. He was also seen in a white net outfit, which he wore over his matching vest. He then donned a cream sleeveless jacket for one of the pictures and paired it with flared trousers.

His wet hair look and minimal makeup complemented his outfits. He chose a dewy and hydrating foundation base and added some concealer to highlight the high points of his face.

In other news, Yoo Yeon-seok recently made headlines as he attended the 44th Blue Dragon Awards. He hosted the event alongside Kim Hye-soo and arrived in a stylish suit.