Kim Sejeong stuns fans in her latest magazine pictorial: "More beautiful than flowers"

For ELLE D Edition in March, Elle Korea featured Kim Sejeong as the face on the cover. On February 26, 2024, the magazine shared the pictorials of the Korean actress posing for their digital cover. Elle captioned,

"Elle Korea‘s digital project ”ELLE D Edition“ is a special cover project. Our new cover star is Kim Sejeong. Enjoy the overwhelming charm of the new cover girl!"

Several photos and short videos have been shared on the social media platform Instagram, and fans are thrilled about Kim Sejeong's new visuals. The whole flowery theme for the digital cover has intrigued netizens; they are satisfied with the outcome. As per the Instagram comments, the actress is more beautiful than the flowers in the background.

People are comparing Sejeong's beauty with the flowers (Image via @ellekorea/Instagram)

Fans are obsessed with the new visuals of Kim Sejeong for Elle Korea

Kim Sejeong is one of the top Korean actresses in the current Korean market and internationally. She has captivated a wide audience with her charm and cute appearances on television. Sejeong is not only a skillful actress but also a popular K-pop idol. The Korean actress has gained immense popularity in recent years through her K-dramas like The Uncanny Encounter and Business Proposal.

Kim Sejeong has also been selected as the face for the cover of ELLE D Edition in March. Elle magazine and Sejeong shared the pictorials from the shoot via their official Instagram handle. In the photos and short videos, the singer is wearing outfits from Longchamp, for which she is the brand ambassador.

The theme of this new ELLE D Edition mainly revolves around nature, and the Korean actress is wearing many aesthetically pleasing outfits with colorful flowers in the background. This whole arrangement has caught the attention of netizens. According to them, the visuals are different, and Sejeong looks perfect in the photos. Here are some of the comments on Instagram posts.

Fans are calling her flower (Image via Sportskeeda)

People are obsessed with the visuals (Image via Sportskeeda)

Netizens are obsessed with the visuals (Image via Sportskeeda)

Some of the outfits worn by Kim Sejeong from Longchamp are:

Stitched khaki cotton jacket, swimsuit, metallic shorts, and huge scarf

Multi-metal colored dress and classic clog both

Leopard print jacket, skirt, strappy sandals, crochet knit top, and mahogany-colored Roseau box bucket bag with beaded shoulder strap and bamboo buttons

Knit top, leather vest decorated with flower appliqués, and silver skirt

Khaki colored jacket, knit top flared pants, and turtle dove colored Rojo shoulder bag

Sequined coat and denim shirt

Nude-colored cut-out dress, Apricot-colored cotton jacket, and Epur small bucket bag

Some of the actress's top works, like The Uncanny Encounter, School 2017, and Business Proposal, are available on Netflix. Also, fans can check out her latest song, Top or Cliff, on platforms like YouTube and Spotify.