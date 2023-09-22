On Friday, September 22, the South Korean actress and influencer, Ki Eun-se, shocked her fans with the revelation that she and her American-Korean husband are separating after 11 years of marriage. The actress, who debuted in 2006 through the K-drama Invisible Man Choi Jang Soo and continued to showcase her talents via her guest roles in The Good Bad Mother, Hospital Playlist, etc., announced her marriage in 2012.

While fans have been consistently rooting for her flourishing career and personal life, the recent report made by SBS News that Ki Eun-se is no longer with her partner left many shocked. Following SBS News' report, both the actress and her agency presented separate statements confirming the ongoing rumors.

"I feel heavy-hearted to be announcing unpleasant personal news."

Ki Eun-se and her husband are reportedly separating due to “personality differences”

Earlier today, on September 22, SBS News reported that Ki Eun-se was divorcing her husband. The report claimed that the couple were divorcing due to “personality differences.”

As fans continued to question the legitimacy of the news, both Ki Eun-se's agency, Sublime Entertainment, and the actress herself, through her Instagram post, confirmed the news, putting an end to the online commotion and debates.

Sublime said,

"It is true that the couple has decided to end their marriage due to personality differences. We are preparing a statement on the news."

Soon after, the actress took to her Instagram and posted a plain white image with a caption expressing the news of her divorce.

"Hello, this is Ki Eun-se. First of all, I feel heavy-hearted to be announcing unpleasant personal news. I have come to end my marriage with a person I had been with for a long time, cheering on each other’s futures."

She continued,

"There may be many people who are worried, but I will consider all (your messages of concern) as (messages of) support for wishing a better future for me, and I will do my best to continue greeting you with great projetcs and activities. I will live diligently. Please take care of your health during the change of seasons, and thank you always."

Ki Eun-se, the 40-year-old K-drama actress and South Korean actress, garnered a huge reputation and attention through her lengthy and impressive list of works in the seventeen years of her time in the industry. One of her recent works is her appearance in the K-drama The Good Bad Mother, where she played the role of Hwang Soo-yeon, the secretary of Assemblyman Oh, who later continues to carry his illegitimate child.

Her already impressive social media following spiked up all the more after her remarkable performance, continuing her earned reputation as a remarkable actress. When the actress announced her marriage to an American-Korean non-celebrity in 2012, her fans enthusiastically cheered. While she's ultimately been private about her relationship with her husband, the recent revelation came as a shock to many of her fans.

While this news comes as a shock and a saddening piece of information to many, fans have been sending much love and support to the actress amidst her difficult circumstances.