Serena Williams touched down in Paris for the Nike A.I.R. Athlete Imagined Event on April 13, 2024. She posted an image of herself at the event with the caption, "#NikeOnAir does Paris" and netizens flooded her comment section with one saying:

“The GOAT is absolutely stunning”

Fans appreciate Williams' look for Nike A.I.R. event in Paris (Image via Instagram/serenawilliams)

The long-time Nike partner joined fellow ambassadors like Dawn Staley, Jordan Chiles, Aja Wilson, Cheung Kalong and Chloe Kim, among others, to celebrate Nike’s years of dominating the shoe scene and the brand’s innovative technology.

Netizens complimented Serena Williams' outfit and overall visuals. One user wrote, "This is the sight of a beautiful woman." Another fan commented, "absolute perfection."

The intimate event unveiled the latest Nike footwear and team kits for present and future athletes.

Serena Williams at the Nike A.I.R. event

Serena Williams looked stunning in a light brown co-ord set, featuring a cropped jacket and full-length skirt from Nike x Sacai. The outfit had Swoosh designs imprinted on strategic points and a stylish hook.

The Golden Slam title holder complemented the look with blonde hair styled in soft curls and opted for silver eyeshadow and nude lips for makeup. She wore delicate hoop earrings for jewelry and rounded out the look with white sneakers from Nike.

Nike's Athlete Imagined event and its Importance in sports history

Nike A.I.R. stands for Athlete Imagined Revolution. Regarding the significance of the recent event, the brand's newsroom read:

"The company that brought you Air Max, the Jumpman and Breaking2 is making history again."

Nike further stated:

"Leveraging its proprietary Nike Air; its world-class and unmatched roster of athletes; and its passion for combining creativity, irreverence and bold exploration, Nike hosted “Nike On Air,” an exhibition and live performance at the Palais Brongniart in Paris that marked the final countdown to the biggest stage in sport."

The event was held at the Palais Brongniart in Paris, attended by 40 elite athlete ambassadors from around the world who witnessed the unveiling of the new Pegasus Premium, supposedly Nike’s biggest breakthrough since its VaporMax line and Alphafly speed.

The immersive experience began outside the Palais Brongniart where visitors interacted with the AR-enabled statues of six titans of sports, namely LeBron James, Alexia Putellas, Bebe Vio, Kylian Mbappe, Sha’Carri Richardson, and Victor Wembanyama.

Inside Palais Brongniart, guests were treated to Nike’s history of innovative products in running, basketball, football, skating, breakdancing, and style. The gallery also featured the uniforms for athletes at the Olympics 2024 which will be held from July 26 to August 11, 2024.

History of Serena Williams and Nike's collaboration

Serena Williams and Nike’s iconic partnership started in 2003 when the then 21-year-old signed a multi-year contract with the shoe giant which continues till date.

The tennis star debuted her partnership at the 2004 US Open wearing an all-black denim ensemble. She completed the look with knee-high boots and jewel embellishments, making a daring fashion statement, uncommon at the time.

The 20-year-old legacy has been one of self-expression and passion, culminating in Williams’ Design Crew with Nike - her shoe and athleisure collection with the Swoosh brand.

