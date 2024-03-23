"The king is back": Fans swoon over Kylie Jenner's Pop Magazine cover 

Kylie Jenner recently graced the cover of Pop Magazine. She flaunted her toned waist while wearing a bralette with short and pink hair for the magazine. The visuals were unveiled on March 22, 2024. Fans have been swooning over her latest cover appearance, with one Instagram user commenting, "the king is back."

Fans swoon over Kylie's Pop Magazine cover (Image via Instagram/@kyliejenner)

Her return as "King Kylie" evokes memories of her vibrant hair colors and candid online presence during the years 2015 and 2016. Fans loved her unfiltered glimpses into her life, which stood out from her family's polished image. With her latest pink hair photoshoot for Pop Magazine, Kylie is reviving that same bold and authentic spirit.

With her eye-catching pink hair and captivating charm, Kylie has once again won over her followers. The cover has reignited excitement among fans, showcasing Kylie's influence and leaving them eager for more.

More details about Kylie Jenner's Pop Magazine cover look

In her Pop Magazine photoshoot, Kylie Jenner exuded confidence and style, wearing a trendy bralette and shorts that showed off her toned waist. Her fashion choice instantly grabbed attention, reaffirming her ability to effortlessly stay on-trend while staying true to her unique style.

Kylie's short and pink hair stood out in the photoshoot, adding a fun burst of color. Her ever-changing hair is a key part of her style, and the pink shade reflects her youthful vibe and confidence. With each flick of her hair, Kylie showed she's not afraid to try new things. She cemented her status as a fashion trendsetter.

Completing her ensemble, Kylie opted for makeup from her own line, Kylie Cosmetics. Her makeup was flawless, with a smooth foundation providing a perfect base. Her eyes had a subtle yet glamorous touch, using neutral tones to enhance her natural beauty.

Additionally, her lips were adorned with one of her iconic nude lipstick shades, adding color to her captivating smile. Overall, Kylie's outfits, hair, and makeup showcased her style and influence in the world of fashion and beauty.

Kylie Jenner made a stunning appearance at the COSMIC launch party on March 15, 2024. Wearing a bold backless red dress, she exuded confidence and style, earning praise as an "icon" on social media. The event marked the introduction of her 'Cosmic' fragrance collection, which she had teased on social media on March 1, 2024.