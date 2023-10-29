Twice Mina’s look for the latest magazine pictorial wins the internet: "Exquisite and luxurious style"

Recently, Twice Mina has been featured in a campaign for Boucheron, where she poses for a photoshoot wearing their jewelry. Boucheron is a French luxury jewelry and watch house founded in 1858 by Frédéric Boucheron. Their designs are popular for their intricate, free-spirited style and showcase mesmerizing French artistic work with beautiful stones.

25ans, the Japanese fashion and lifestyle magazine, officially shared the pictures of Twice Mina wearing Boucheron. The images went viral on social media platforms, and fans were immensely impressed with the stunning visuals, singing praises for the singer. In the photos, she is wearing various new jewelry launched by the French luxury jewelry brand.

Fan reactions (Image via 25ans Instagram)

Netizens are mesmerized by Twice Mina's new look wearing Boucheron jewelry

Mina Myoui, popularly known as Mina, is a Japanese singer and lyricist under JYP Entertainment. She is a member of the K-pop girl group TWICE, where she is a sub-vocalist and one of the main dancers. Her talent as a singer and dancer has got her a wide fanbase from all around the world.

People also love her for her kindness and sincerity towards her fans. In the past, many have witnessed that Twice Mina has made handmade gifts for fans. Due to acts like this, Mina has earned a loyal fanbase and popularity in the K-pop world. Fans never stop complimenting her looks and talents.

According to one fan on Reddit, Mina exudes a specific mysterious and classical aura, the most out of anyone in Twice. There’s just a bunch of lovable hidden quirks and traits from her that always manage to surprise and capture the attention of newer fans.

Mina's collaboration with the luxury jewelry brand Boucheron has also been super successful, as netizens are swooning over her new looks. As per the comments on the social media platforms, Twice Mina's fashion style is exquisite and luxurious.

Here are some of the comments complimenting Mina from the official Instagram post by 25ans.

Fan reactions (Image via 25ans Instagram)

Fan reactions (Image via 25ans Instagram)

The new collection from the Boucheron French luxury jewelry

Boucheron has recently launched a new collection of jewelry that includes six exquisite jewelry sets.

Here is the list of the six jewelry sets, along with their approximate price.

Serpent Bohème

Earrings - ¥2,468,400 (about $16,492.06)

Ring - ¥3,432,000 and ¥462,000 (about $22,930.14 and $3,086.75)

Plume de Paon

Earrings - ¥1,188,000 (about $7,937.36)

Necklace - ¥4,857,600 (about $32,454.97)

Ring - ¥814,000 (about $5,438.56)

Fuzzy Leopard Cat

Necklace - ¥3,564,000 (about $23,812.07)

Ring - ¥298,100 and ¥1,042,800 (about $1,991.69 and $6,967.23)

Quatre Classic

Earrings - ¥1,346,400 (about $8,995.67)

Bracelet - ¥14,784,000 (about $98,775.98)

Ring - ¥1,029,600 and ¥224,400 (about $6,879.04 and $1,499.28)

Serpent Bohème Multi Motif

Earrings - ¥6,798,000 (about $45,419.31)

Ring - ¥2,032,800 (about $13,581.70)

These new jewelry sets are currently available via the official website of Boucheron Japan.

Mina is part of the J-line in TWICE, comprising Japanese members Mina, Sana, and Momo. They have a sub-unit called MiSaMo. The music video for their latest release, Do Not Touch, is available for streaming on YouTube.