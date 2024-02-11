Twice's Nayeon's look for the Tommy Hilfiger 2024 NYFW show stuns fans: "She is the moment"

On February 9, 2024, Twice's Nayeon attended the Tommy Hilfiger 2024 NYFW show at the Oyster Bar in Grand Central. At the event, the American fashion brand showcased its Fall Winter 2024 collection. Nayeon attended the event wearing an elegant outfit and accessories from the brand's new collection and won the hearts of fans.

Media outlets like W Korea and others shared several glimpses from the event, which went viral online. Many fans also shared Twice's Nayeon's photos from the show on social media.

Her overall look at the Tommy Hilfiger 2024 NYFW show was a complete hit among K-pop fans and netizens praised her as they stated that she looked like a "legend."

Fans obsessed with Twice's Nayeon's visuals at the Tommy Hilfiger 2024 NYFW show

Im Na-yeon, popularly known as Twice's Nayeon, is one of the most successful K-pop idols in the industry. At the age of 15, she joined JYP Entertainment and in 2015 she officially debuted as the lead singer and group member of the girl K-pop band Twice. She became the first member of Twice to debut as a solo artist on June 24, 2022.

Her recent appearance at the Tommy Hilfiger 2024 New York Fashion Week show generated excitement among her fans. Nayeon donned a slim-fit stretch cotton polo and regular fit solid blazer, which she paired with a short pleated skirt. She opted for a simple hairstyle and accessorized with a black fabric headband.

The K-pop idol is the brand ambassador of Tommy Hilfiger and she wowed fans with her look at the latest event. Netizens took to the comments section of @AboutMusicYT's tweet to react to Twice's Nayeon's visuals.

Fans hailed her for being charismatic at the fashion show and called her the "prettiest in every galaxy."

Tommy Hilfiger Fall Winter 2024 collection

Tommy Hilfiger's Fall Winter 2024 collection is inspired by the concept of "affordable luxury." The collection is a move towards democratizing luxury fashion, offering a blend of quality, style, and accessibility, as per Runway Magazine. It was introduced with the aim of merging high-quality craftsmanship with accessibility.

Additionally, the collection revisits 90s prep classics with an all-new twist, with a focus on comfortable fabrics. The collection includes blazers, chinos, rugby shirts, varsity jackets, coats, and more.

A detailed look at the collection is available on the official website of the brand. The items from the Tommy Hilfiger Fall Winter 2024 collection are also available for purchase on the website.