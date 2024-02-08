When does New York Fashion Week FW2024 start? Schedules, designers, and more details explored

In January, the Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA) released the New York Fashion Week FW2024 schedule, which commences on February 9. The fashion week will last for five days and wrap up on February 14.

Helmut Lang, the eponymous fashion brand based in New York, will inaugurate the show, setting the spirit for what is to come. At least seventy designers will participate in the event, while some of the designers are returning for the first time since 2017. After five days of events, Thom Browne will conclude the show. The official website of NYFW shares,

"The Shows is the preeminent New York Fashion Week destination at the forefront of shaping culture, trends, and the evolution of American fashion. NYFW: The Shows provides leading designers from around the world with an unrivaled global platform to showcase their collections bi-annually every February and September."

The events will take place at Spring Studios, Skylight on Moynihan, Eyebeam, Gallery, and The Shed.

Exploring the schedule of New York Fashion Week FW2024

On February 9, Helmut Lang will kick off New York Fashion Week 2024, while the concluding show will take place on February 14. Speaking about what is in store, the CEO of CFDA, Steven Kolb, said,

"For the upcoming season, we continue to build on New York Fashion Week’s unique strengths, from new and emerging designers to established and international brands and diverse voices who are defining global fashion creativity."

Kolb further added:

"In addition, we are proud to continue and grow the CFDA NYFW Travel Fund to bring esteemed international voices to New York and extend the reach of our American designers to a worldwide audience."

February 9, the first day of the show, will kick off with New York Men's Day at 10:30 am, which will last until noon. Helmut Lang will inaugurate New York Fashion Week FW2024, and it will be followed by Libertine, Global Fashion Collective, Tadashi Shoji, Phillip Lam, Prabal Gurung, Willy Chavarria, Kim Shui, Haleia, and Bach Mai.

On February 10, the show will begin at 11 am with Badgley Mischka's collection. It will be followed by Proenza Schouler, Cucculelli Shaheen, Baby, The Stars Shine Bright, Asia Fashion Collection, Eckhaus Latta, Son Jung Wan, Indonesia Now, Global Fashion Collective, Tiffany Brown Design, PatBo, KidSuper Gala, The Blonds.

On February 11, the New York Fashion Week FW2024 will showcase the works of Ulla Johnson, Altuzarra, Juzui, Agbobly, Jason Wu Collection, Area, Christian Cowan, and Ludovic De Saint Sernin.

The fourth day, which is February 12, will see shows by Zankov, Theo, AKNVAS, Pamella Roland, Diotima, and Gigi Burris unfold. They will be followed by Markarian, Retrofete, Florence by Mills, Yutee Rone, Sergio Hudson, Tory Burch, Laquan Smith.

On February 13, the New York Fashion Week FW2024 runway will display fresh designs from Lafayette 148, Meruert Tolegen, Gabriela Hearst, In Terior, Micheal Kors, Wiederhoeft, House of Aama, Bibhu Mahapatra, Batsheva, Luar.

On the final day of fashion week, designers from the brands, including Alejandra Alonso Rojas, Brandon Maxwell, Lou Dallas, Kate Barton, Bevza, PH5, Fredrick Anderson, and Thom Browne, will illustrate their collection.

More about the upcoming New York Fashion Week FW2024

Designers like Sergio Hudson, Philip Lim, and Eckhaus Latta are some notable fashion brands expected to pique the interest of fashion enthusiasts and industry critics. Christian Juul Nielson, the founder of AKNVAS, has shared he will present the collection taking inspiration from Rome.

Meanwhile, Ludovic de Saint Sernin will showcase its debut collection on the NYFW runways after Paris Fashion Week, while CFDA Vogue Fashion Fund winner Melitta Baumeister will debut this season.

