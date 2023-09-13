6 best looks from Prabal Gurung’s SS24 New York Fashion Week runway  

Prabal Gurung’s SS24 New York Fashion Week runway unveiled a breathtaking collection at Roosevelt Island, drawing fashion enthusiasts from across the globe.

This season, Gurung's designs embarked on an intimate journey, with inspiration rooted deeply in his recent visit to India and memories spent with family, notably his grandmother.

Blending the rich cultures of Nepal and India, the Spring/Summer 2024 collection flaunted a perfect blend of vibrant colors, traditional fabrics, and contemporary Western designs. A mesmerizing juxtaposition of the East and the West came alive on the ramp.

Glimpses from Prabal Gurung’s SS24 New York Fashion Week runway

#1 Free-Flowing Dresses

Free-Flowing Dresses from Prabal Gurung SS24 Collection (Image via Getty)

The free-flowing dresses made justice to feminine grace, enhanced by their effortlessly wearable style. The designs captured the essence of Gurung’s recent Indian trip, embodying both heritage and modernity.

These dresses symbolize freedom, mirroring the fluidity of movement and the boundless spirit of modern women.

#2 Dhoti Pants

Echoing the streets of India, the dhoti pants were a nod to the subcontinent's rich tradition. However, Gurung’s take on them, combined with tailored Western elements, transformed them into a global fashion statement.

Dhoti Pants (image via Getty)

Wearing these pants is like carrying a piece of cultural heritage, seamlessly integrated into the contemporary world.

#3 Blazers with a Twist

Modern western elements shone brightly with Gurung's unique blazers. These weren't your regular corporate wear.

Blazers with a Twist (Image via Getty)

Infused with vibrant colors and paired with traditional fabrics, they showcased a harmonious blend of East and West, making them a must-have for every fashion enthusiast's wardrobe.

#4 Fringed Jackets

Fringed jackets (Image via Getty)

Fringed jackets, with their chic vibe, were a standout in the collection. Gurung's craftsmanship turned an otherwise edgy piece into a symbol of sophisticated elegance. These jackets aren’t just attire; they’re a statement, emphasizing individuality and boldness.

#5 Pleated One-Shoulder Metallic Blue Dress

Pleated One-Shoulder Metallic Blue Dress (Image via getty)

This stunning dress was a manifestation of glamour and intricate design. With beautiful pleats and the shimmer of metallic blue, it encapsulated the beauty of the night sky.

The dress, with its modern silhouette, held traces of traditional inspirations, making it a perfect piece for evening galas.

#6 Draped Pants with Corset

Draped Pants with Corset (Image via Getty)

The layered ensemble of draped pants combined with a corset over an apron-like chiffon panel was a showstopper. It showcased Prabal Gurung's impeccable ability to reinvent and redefine.

A celebration of global fashion, this attire is perfect for those looking to make a memorable fashion statement.

One of New York’s foremost socially conscious designers, Prabal Gurung isn't just about the fashion; he uses his platform for politics and advocacy. His rich history – born in Singapore, raised in Kathmandu, working in New Delhi before migrating to New York – was evident in his recent collection.

This season, he took a way back to personal memories and experiences, reflecting an international power dynamic shift. The result was a collection that brilliantly married tradition with modernity, making it hard for onlookers to divert their attention.

Prabal Gurung’s SS24 New York Fashion Week runway was a poetic amalgamation of traditions and modern aesthetics. Every attire wasn’t just a piece of clothing; it was an experience, a memory, and a reflection of Gurung's journey.

This collection of Prabal Gurung reminded everyone that fashion, when deeply personal and rooted in one's experiences, has the power to resonate with audiences universally. The runway wasn’t just a presentation; it was a story, beautifully told through the language of fashion.