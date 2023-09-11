Everything to know about Chris Evans and Alba Baptista reportedly tying the knot in a private Cape Cod wedding

Chris Evans has reportedly tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend, Alba Baptista, in an uber-private ceremony in Massachusetts. As per Page Six, which disclosed the heartbreaking yet warm development exclusively, the wedding took place at their home in Massachusetts on Saturday, September 9.

Page Six also reported that the “I Do” rituals occurred with Chris Evans and Alba Baptista’s close friends and family in attendance. A source further told the publication that it was a “locked down tight” wedding as the couple took extreme measures to maintain privacy.

For instance, the minimum number of guests who graced the occasion were reportedly made to sign a non-disclosure agreement (NDA) and had to get their phones forfeited. This is not a surprise, given that Evans keeps his personal life strictly and closely guarded.

Chris Evans and Alba Baptista's reported wedding had the actor's Marvel co-stars in attendance

Chris Evans and Alba Baptista, who have a 16-year age difference, were first spotted holding hands in Los Angeles in November 2022. Since then, speculations have been rife about a possible relationship that may turn serious.

In the same month, when People magazine termed Evans the “Sexiest Man Alive,” he stopped short of revealing anything about Baptista. However, the Captain America actor emphasized that “wife, kids, building a family” was “absolutely something I want.” This was a big enough hint for fan investigators to draw conclusions about Chris Evans and Alba Baptista’s relationship.

Evans (42) and Baptista (26) reportedly conducted a “beautiful” wedding in their Cape Cod home over the September 9-10 weekend. The hook-shaped picturesque peninsula is located 70 miles away from Boston.

As per several reports, the guest list included Evans’ Marvel co-stars like Robert Downey Jr. and his spouse, Susan Downey; Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky; and Jeremy Renner. All of them were snapped having a gala time at the five-star Newbury Boston hotel’s Contessa restaurant.

John Krasinski and Emily Blunt were also seen in attendance, but not at the eatery. The Hollywood actor couple were clicked coming back from the reported festivities around Saturday midnight, reports stated.

Chris Evans and Alba Baptista went Instagram official in February 2023

As mentioned earlier, Chris Evans and Alba Baptista were first seen holding hands while taking a stroll in Central Park in South Los Angeles last November. Since then, multiple reports stated how “they are in love” and that “Chris has never been happier.”

A source told People that “His family and friends all adore her,” and the relationship has turned “serious.” Chris Evans didn’t divulge much on social media but didn’t shy away from showering attention on the photos posted by the Warrior Nun star on online platforms.

However, the biggest photo dump or declaration of their relationship came in February 2023 on Valentine’s Day. On that day, The Gray Man actor posted a series of PDA-flooded snaps of the two on his Instagram Story, effectively making it official.

The photos that Evans posted in the following months featured them skiing, watching the Northern Lights together, picking apples, and indulging in an intimate moment inside a car.

On the work front, Evans will be seen in the movies Red One and Pain Hustlers. He will also be heard in the animated series titled Scott Pilgrim Takes Off.