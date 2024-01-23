7 Best Tory Burch bags to spice up your style this season

A Tory Burch bag is an essential addition to every bag lover's wardrobe. The luxury brand based in New York stands out in the fashion industry for crafting premium leather goods and accessories. Those who love high fashion and desire luxurious bags without breaking the bank will admire this label. The brand has cultivated a devoted global following due to its many distinctive and easily recognizable bag designs.

Since 2004, Tory Burch has made high-quality leather purses with elaborate stitching and designs. The selection showcases a range of options, ensuring there's a perfect match for everyone. Here is the list of the seven must-have Tory Burch bags for the current season.

7 best Tory Burch bags to buy this season

1) Tory Burch Mini Miller Crossbody Bag “New Ivory”

Take a closer look at this Tory Burch bag (Image via Tory Burch)

The Mini Miller Crossbody Bag in the chic shade "New Ivory" is a fresh addition to the signature collection. Crafted from soft pebbled leather, this new shape boasts two zippered compartments adorned with a laser-cut Double T. The fact that this piece can be worn with or without the removable jacquard strap emphasizes its versatility.

The bag features calf leather trim, and its interior is lined with a microfiber finish akin to suede. Two open compartments and an interior back wall slit pocket, offering practical organization, are primary features of the bag as well.

One can choose between gold or silver hardware for the double zipper closure, complemented by an adjustable as well as removable jacquard and leather mix crossbody strap with a 22.2" drop. Offered with a dust bag, this Tory Burch bag is priced at $298 and is available for purchase on the official Tory Burch website and select retailers both online and offline.

2) Tory Burch Ella Chain Tote “Black”

Take a closer look at the tote bag (Image via Tory Burch)

The Ella Chain Tote in classic black is a standout item that seamlessly blends elegance and usage. This bag is made of lightweight recycled nylon and has a soft, deconstructed style with a braided chain strap that adds a unique touch. Ideal for daily usage or vacations, its roomy interior readily holds necessities, including a laptop up to 13".

The exterior shell is 100% recycled nylon with a faux leather accent, while the interior is 100% recycled polyester. The magnetic snap clasp offers secure storage, and the interwoven shoulder straps made of chain and leather have a 10" drop and are coupled to leather-wrapped toggles.

Practicality meets style with a hidden exterior pocket discreetly placed on the logo patch and an interior back wall zipper pocket in this bag. Priced at $298, this fashion-forward tote bag is available for purchase on the official Tory Burch website and other online and offline stores.

3) Tory Burch T Monogram Robinson Convertible Shoulder Bag “Tory Navy”

Take a closer look at the shoulder bag (Image via Tory Burch)

The T Monogram Robinson Convertible Shoulder Bag in "Tory Navy" exudes timeless style with its classic pattern inspired by Pennsylvania Dutch quilting. Crafted from woven jacquard and fine leather, the bag boasts smooth, rounded edges for a versatile and elegant look.

Its composition includes patent leather with leather trim, complemented by a microfiber lining with a suede-like finish. The flap secures with a magnetic snap closure, while the adjustable shoulder strap offers a 9.8" drop. The interior features one slit pocket, and the package includes a dust bag. Priced at $398, this Tory Burch bag is a celebration of iconic style that transcends trends.

4) Tory Burch Small Kira Velvet Convertible Shoulder Bag “Classic Taupe”

Take a closer look at this Tory Burch bag (Image via Tory Burch)

This handbag from Tory Burch is a compact accessory that boasts a unique smocked velvet exterior adorned with a modern quilting technique and embellished with a beveled Double T.

The shiny gunmetal hardware and jeweled crystal pavé logo add a touch of glamour to its understated elegance. In addition, the convertible chain shoulder strap provides versatile styling options, allowing it to be worn either doubled over the shoulder or as a long crossbody.

Fashioned from plush velvet with leather trim, the bag features a cotton lining for a luxurious feel. The flap with a magnetic snap closure conceals a well-organized interior, housing two slit pockets and one zipper pocket. Priced at $598, this Small Kira Velvet Convertible Shoulder Bag seamlessly combines style and functionality for the fashion-forward individual.

5) Tory Burch Mini Kira Tweed Flap Bag “Black Multi”

Take a closer look at this Tory Burch bag (Image via Tory Burch)

The Mini Kira Tweed Flap Bag "Black Multi" from Tory Burch is a handy day-to-evening accessory that can effortlessly be tucked under the arm, providing a sleek and stylish look. Designed with woven tinsel tweed with napa leather trim, it showcases a distinctive quilting technique and features beveled hardware for a touch of sophistication.

The flap with a magnetic snap closure conceals a well-designed interior with one slit pocket that ensures a clutter-free inside. Its versatility shines through the convertible chain crossbody strap with a 22.2" drop. Priced at $398, this Tory Burch bag can be purchased from the official store of Tory Burch along with other select retailers, both online and offline.

6) Tory Burch Robinson Patent Quilted Shoulder Bag “Bricklane”

Take a closer look at this Tory Burch bag (Image via Tory Burch)

This bag from the American label features a timeless and versatile design. It showcases micro-quilted patent leather, delivering a polished aesthetic with smooth edges. Crafted in collaboration with a Leather Working Group-certified tannery, it upholds high standards in leather manufacturing and chemical management.

Constructed from patent leather with napa leather trim, the microfiber lining with a suede-like finish enhances its luxurious appeal. The flap features a magnetic snap closure, securing an interior slit pocket for added convenience. The adjustable shoulder strap comes with a 9.8" drop, ensuring a customizable fit. This Robinson Quilted Shoulder Bag from Tory Burch, merging style and responsibility in a must-have accessory, is priced at $448.

7) Tory Burch Fleming Soft Drawstring Bag “Olive Sprig”

Take a closer look at the drawstring bag (Image via Tory Burch)

This bag is crafted from the softest leather and adorned with diamond-patterned pintucks that exude elegance with a touch of utility. The braided chain strap adds a distinctive flair to its design.

The microfiber lining with a suede-like finish, coupled with a magnetic snap closure, ensures both style and functionality. In addition, the 10.4" drop chain strap adds versatility to its carrying options. The bag's interior reveals a back-wall zipper pocket for organized storage, while the hanging logo chain charm adds a subtle branding touch. This Tory Burch bag comes complete with a dust bag and is priced at $898.

A Tory Burch bag is an essential addition to any bag collection. The label has a reputation for celebrating women and making high fashion affordable. These bags are the perfect balance between being a lasting investment and a trendy accessory that will round out your collection.